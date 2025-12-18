Grace Van Patten and Jackson White are set to reprise their roles as the volatile Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco in the third season of the psychological drama Tell Me Lies.

The renewal, officially announced by Hulu in late 2024 following record-breaking streaming numbers for the sophomore outing, marks the series' return after a 15-month hiatus.

Following a dramatic teaser release on Thursday, 18 December 2025, it has been confirmed that the central pair will rekindle their tumultuous romance for the spring semester at Baird College, despite Stephen's chilling admission that he intends to 'hurt' Lucy as retribution for past betrayals.

The eight-episode season is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, 13 January 2026, with a two-episode launch, followed by weekly releases through February.

The series will stream exclusively on Hulu in the US and Disney+ internationally, picking up the pieces of the explosive Season 2 finale that left several lives in tatters.

The newly released footage sets a grim tone for the upcoming semester, opening with a tearful Lucy recording a video apology that suggests a major scandal is looming.

Despite their mutual promises to 'be nice to each other this time,' the weight of last season's revelations, specifically Stephen discovering Lucy's secret hookup with his best friend Evan, has turned their dynamic into a game of psychological warfare.

Showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer has teased that this chapter will be the darkest yet, as the characters move beyond youthful mistakes and into the territory of genuine, life-altering consequences.

The Return to Toxicity: Stephen's Vendetta

The core of the 'brutal' fallout stems from Stephen DeMarco's inability to let go of the power he holds over those around him. In the trailer, Stephen adopts a more menacing stance, explicitly telling Lucy that he knows about her indiscretion with Evan (Branden Cook). Stephen's discovery occurred in the final moments of Season 2, after he secretly cloned Lucy's phone and read her private messages.

While Lucy appears desperate to make the relationship work to prove her friends wrong, Stephen's motivations are far more sinister. His confession 'I want to hurt you, and I don't know how else to do it' serves as a mission statement for the season. This psychological edge suggests that the 'love' between the two has completely soured into a desire for mutual destruction. Fans of the show are bracing for a season in which Stephen's manipulation is no longer just about social climbing but about systemic emotional wreckage.

Expanding the Chaos: New Faces and Old Secrets

The ripples of Lucy and Stephen's reunion extend far beyond their bedroom at Baird College. The Season 3 trailer highlights that the supporting cast, including Bree (Cat Missal) and Wrigley (Spencer House), is struggling to cope with the aftermath of the previous year's tragedies, including the death of Drew. Wrigley's downward spiral is expected to intensify as he learns the whole truth about Stephen's role in the car accident that ruined his football career.

Newcomers are set to further complicate the social hierarchy. Australian actor Costa D'Angelo joins the cast as Alex, a psychology student who seems to see through Lucy's defensive layers, while Iris Apatow enters as Amanda, a freshman harbouring a secret that could compromise the group's fragile peace.

Reaching the Point of No Return

@shockstories4 Join Alex in the studio for an interview with Grace Van Patten. Grace talks all about Tell Me Lies and her real life relationship with Jackson. She also opens up about playing Amanda Knox, her rebellious phase, and going to a performing arts school. Enjoy! #trending #usa #fyp #christmas ♬ original sound - Shock Stories

Grace Van Patten has described the third season as the 'peak of these young people's worst decisions.'

In recent interviews, the actress noted that the narrative is reaching a 'point of no return' where the characters must finally face the legal and social repercussions of their actions.

The show continues to use its dual-timeline structure to heighten the tension, leaving viewers to wonder how the college-era chaos eventually leads to the wedding timeline where Stephen is engaged to Lucy's former best friend, Lydia.

Oppenheimer confirmed that Season 3 will finally reveal the 'inciting incident' that caused the permanent rift between Lucy and Lydia, leading to their cold interaction at the engagement party.

As the series enters what many believe could be its final act, the 'brutal' fallout promised in the trailer suggests that no one will emerge from Baird College unscathed.