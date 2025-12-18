The parentage of John Travolta's youngest child has come under fresh legal scrutiny following the emergence of new court filings that have injected an intensely personal claim into an already complex lawsuit involving the Presley family.

According to a 65-page amended complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, plaintiffs Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko allege that actress Riley Keough, the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, is the biological egg donor for Travolta's 15-year-old son, Benjamin.

Kruse and Fialko are former business associates of Priscilla Presley, and their filing forms part of a £38 million ($50 million) civil dispute over compensation, contracts, and alleged misconduct linked to Presley's business affairs, and is part of a wider legal action targeting Priscilla's son, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia.

The plaintiffs allege that Keough is the biological mother of Travolta's 15-year-old son, claiming she donated her eggs to Travolta and his late wife, Kelly Preston, in exchange for an old Jaguar and between $10,000 and $20,000. The documents were filed on 16 December 2024 but became public on 17 December 2025 amid a separate $50 million (£38 million) legal dispute. The lawsuit further alleges that the arrangement was 'signed off' by the Church of Scientology in 2010.

The complaint also claims that Keough's mother, the late Lisa Marie Presley, had previously offered her own eggs to the Travoltas but that the couple declined due to concerns related to her documented struggles with opioid addiction.

The filing attributes much of this information to statements allegedly made by Michael Lockwood, the former husband of Lisa Marie Presley. The plaintiffs describe Lockwood as financially distressed after Lisa Marie's death in January 2023, claiming he raised the alleged parentage issue in an attempt to gain leverage.

According to the complaint, Lockwood is said to have described the alleged deal as a professional transaction, claiming that a then-20-year-old Keough provided genetic material to help John Travolta and Kelly Preston conceive following the death of their son Jett in 2009. The lawsuit further alleges that Lockwood claimed Travolta felt the child was needed to 'salvage his career' as a leading man.

The filing also references alleged handwritten notes and 'scribbles' citing phrases such as 'CA fertility partners,' 'Ben Travolta,' and 'Kelly Preston carried baby.' However, no DNA testing, medical records or independent documentation have been presented to substantiate the claims.

Representatives for Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley have categorically denied the allegations, calling them false, defamatory and deeply harmful. Priscilla Presley's lawyer, Marty Singer, has accused the plaintiffs of using sensational claims to exert pressure after repeated legal setbacks.

John Travolta and his representatives have not commented publicly. As the case proceeds, legal experts stress that assertions in court filings are allegations, not facts, and must be tested before the court.

The allegations have drawn particular attention because they suggest a biological link between the Presley and Travolta families — a claim insiders say is both implausible and deeply invasive.

Legal experts note that sensational claims often surface in high-stakes civil litigation, but stress that court filings are not evidence and must be tested before any conclusions can be drawn.

The lawsuit remains ongoing, with Keough and Presley expected to continue challenging the claims in court. For now, the family has made clear they intend to fight what they describe as a reckless attempt to weaponise deeply personal matters.

As the legal battle continues, the allegations remain exactly that — claims, not facts — but their emotional impact is already being felt far beyond the courtroom.