Simon Cowell has unveiled his new boy band, December 10, in a bid to recreate the chart-topping success of groups he previously discovered, including One Direction, Little Mix, and Fifth Harmony. The launch coincided with the release of his new Netflix show Simon Cowell: The Next Act, which documents his search for the next global boy band phenomenon.

The show's synopsis promises: 'This is unlike any show he has made before. From raw open casting calls to the release of their debut single, this is an all-access pass for viewers to catch every moment of Simon's next chapter. Will he strike gold once again?'

Cowell himself reflected: 'The world has changed a lot. Music's changed. But at the heart of it, weirdly, nothing really has changed because it really still comes down to the same basics, which is you've gotta find stars.'

Yet, only days after their launch, December 10 are already facing controversy and possibly a lawsuit over their band name.

Legal Clouds Hang Over December 10

The new group consists of seven members: Hendrik Christoffersen, Cruz Lee-Ojo, John Fadare, Nicolas Alves, Josh Olliver, Danny Bretherton, and Sean Hayden. On The Next Act, Cowell announced their official name as December 10, marking their launch on 10 December.

However, shortly after their launch, Scottish metal band December Tenth quickly raised concerns, claiming they had been inundated with messages confusing the two groups.

'It came to light over the last few days that Simon Cowell, Netflix, and Universal Music are involved in a new boy band that shares, to some extent, our name, December Tenth,' the band wrote in a now-deleted post as per a report by NME. They added, 'Now if anyone in Simon's team, Universal or Netflix, would like to get in touch with ourselves and our legal team they can do so.'

December Tenth further noted, 'I would like to point out, the hundreds of new followers we have over the last few days are most welcome, but I'm not entirely sure they are all genuine.'

Cowell Ran Into Trouble Before Over Band Name

This is not the first time Cowell has faced issues over a band name. In 2011, Little Mix were originally introduced as Rhythmix on The X Factor. The group later announced that they would be changing their name following a dispute with a Brighton-based children's charity of the same name.

On 26 October 2011, they confirmed that they will be changing the group name to Little Mix.

Meaning Behind December 10

The boy band's name, 'December 10,' was directly linked to the release date of the Netflix show, which was on 10 December. The date was chosen to mark a milestone, representing the moment the members officially became a band.

On the show, Cowell explained, 'So names, we've spoken to the record label, and we've spoken as a little band meeting, and we've decided on December 10 as the name. The show drops on 10 December, so it can be like our birthday, like our anniversary.'

Neither Cowell, Netflix, nor Universal has released a statement regarding the controversy between December 10 and the Scottish band December Tenth over the name dispute or the possibility of a legal action.