Nick Reiner's unsettling behaviour at a star-studded Hollywood Christmas party is now under intense scrutiny, after witnesses described a series of bizarre questions he repeatedly asked A-list guests just hours before his parents were found dead in their Brentwood home.

According to attendees, the 32-year-old son of director Rob Reiner and photographer Michele Singer Reiner brought what one source called 'dark energy' to Conan O'Brien's festive gathering in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, on 13 December 2025.

The incident, which ended with a heated confrontation and the family's abrupt exit, is now being examined by investigators as part of a rapidly unfolding homicide case.

One notably tense exchange involved actor Bill Hader, who was reportedly glared at for an 'uncomfortable amount of time' after telling Nick he was in the middle of a private chat.

The situation eventually escalated into a 'very loud argument' between Nick and Rob Reiner, leading the family to leave the party under a cloud of visible distress.

'What's Your Name? Are You Famous?'

Several guests revealed that Reiner appeared disoriented throughout the evening, repeatedly approaching attendees with the same trio of questions:

'What's your name?

What's your last name?

Are you famous?'

According to witnesses, the interrogation was not playful or ironic but delivered with an intensity that made people uncomfortable.

The repetitive questioning of people who were long-standing peers and friends of his parents created an atmosphere of profound disorientation.

The situation reportedly escalated as Reiner began interrupting private conversations. One agitated moment involved actor Bill Hader, who, according to a witness, was subjected to an 'uncomfortable glare' after telling Reiner he was in the middle of a discussion.

One attendee said Reiner seemed unable to recognise his parents' long-standing friends, adding that his fixed stare and refusal to take social cues 'freaked everyone out', leading many to believe he had either suffered a mental break or had relapsed into substance abuse.

Another described the atmosphere around him as 'heavy' and 'unsettling', with guests quietly warning one another to steer clear.

Rob and Michele Reiner appeared terrified and exhausted by their son's state, marking a tragic final public appearance for the couple who had spent years trying to help him.

The Heated Argument and Forced Exit

The erratic behaviour reached its zenith when Rob Reiner finally confronted his son about the disruption he was causing. The resulting argument was so loud and volatile that it echoed through the venue, drawing the attention of the entire room.

Sources indicate that the fight was sparked by Nick's refusal to stop harassing guests and his rejection of further medical treatment or rehab, a battle the family had fought through Nick's at least 17 previous stints in facilities.

The Reiners were essentially forced to leave the party, with Rob appearing 'shaken and fearful' of what his son might do next. This public fallout has become a crucial piece of the investigation into the homicides, as it provides a clear window into the escalating domestic tension that exploded into violence less than 24 hours later.

A Tragic End to a Public Struggle

The bizarre events at the party are now being re-evaluated as a final, desperate warning of the tragedy to come.

Nick Reiner's struggles with drug addiction and mental health had been public knowledge for years, often documented by both father and son in their creative work.

Following the party, the timeline turned fatal. On Sunday afternoon, Rob and Michele Reiner were found with multiple stab wounds in their Brentwood home. Nick was later arrested on Monday evening near the University of Southern California, displaying a 'composed and casual' demeanour that contrasted sharply with his 'manic' behaviour at the O'Brien party.

He has since been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

The bizarre questions he asked the night before, 'What's your name? What's your last name? Are you famous?' now stand as a haunting record of the mental state of a man on the brink of a horrific crime.