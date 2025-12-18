A profoundly personal allegation, buried in a bitter legal dispute, has sent shockwaves across Hollywood.

Newly filed court documents claim that actress Riley Keough, granddaughter of Elvis Presley, secretly donated her eggs to John Travolta and his late wife Kelly Preston to help them have a child, an accusation both Keough and her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, have firmly denied.

The claims, made in a $50 million lawsuit obtained by People, have been described by the family as baseless, damaging and emotionally distressing.

The allegations also suggest that the biological donation of Keough could have led to the birth of the youngest child of Travolta and Preston, who is now 15 years old.

Legal Allegations on Egg Donation, Lockwood Desperate

The lawsuit was filed on December 16 by Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, who were once associates of Priscilla Presley, and focuses on a broader conflict between Presley, her estate, and her son, Navarone Garcia.

But in the filings, there are claims that Riley Keough, 36, entered into a secret deal to sell her eggs to Travolta and Preston.

'Michael Lockwood, Lisa Marie's ex-husband, and the father of Harper and Finley Lockwood approached Plaintiff Kruse, telling her that John Travolta's wife, Kelly Preston, had been unable to bear her own children, and Travolta and Presley previously used Lisa Marie's eggs to get pregnant,' according to the complaint.

It further states that Lockwood and his family were 'financially destitute,' with Kruse and Fialko trying to 'manage the constant chaos.' Lockwood himself resorted to eating 'dog food' and hoping to 'sell' this secret as his 'payday' or settlement for him and his daughters.

The document states that shortly following the death of Lisa Marie Presley in January 2023, Lockwood, the ex-husband of Lisa Marie, contacted Kruse and Fialko, claiming that Lisa Marie was using her eggs in prior pregnancies and that Travolta did not want any eggs with heroin.

Biological Connection and Family Legacy

According to the complaint, Travolta, who has already talked about being infertile, was hoping to use Keough's eggs to assist Preston in having their son, Ben.

The complaint also added that Lockwood informed Kruse that Travolta's wife, Kelly Preston, had failed to have her own children, and that Travolta and Presley had utilised the eggs of Lisa Marie before in an attempt to conceive.

Further claims that an arrangement was made whereby Keough, one of Lisa's daughters, had given her eggs to Travolta, and that Kelly Preston would carry the baby.

Kruse asserts that Keough was given an old Jaguar car and cash between $10K and $20K, but the legal reports fail to mention whether the agreement led to the birth of Benjamin or to another pregnancy achieved using the eggs of Lisa Marie.

The charges have created strong responses among the family and legal representatives of Keough. Keough and Presley gave statements back in September denouncing the assertions as both false and harmful.

The lawsuit charges Presley with fraud, breach of contract, and misappropriation of name and likeness, among others. It further accuses Kruse and Fialko, who have reportedly switched litigators on several occasions, of having been on a crusade to slander Presley and collect settlements, such as a hypothetical million-dollar settlement offered by the Presley family.

Presley has reacted strongly to the filings through legal experts and representatives.

Ongoing Legal Proceedings

Marty Singer, who represents Priscilla Presley, informed TMZ, that Kruse, Fialko, and their co-conspirators have proven that there is no ethical boundary that they are not willing to cross in an attempt to torment Priscilla Presley and her family.

'After losing motion after motion in this case, and unsuccessfully seeking to have Presley's counsel of record, Marty Singer, disqualified from representing her in this matter, Brigitte Kruse, Kevin Fialko, and their co-conspirators have demonstrated that there is no bar too low, no ethical line that they are unwilling to cross in an effort to cause further pain to Priscilla Presley and her family,' Singer told US Magazine in an exclusive interview.

The scandal is further complicated by the allegations that the youngest child of Travolta and Preston was genetically a Presley, that is, the result of the so-called egg donation.

The complaint cites a note written down that said 'Ben Travolta' and 'Kelly Preston carried baby,' and a text message stating that Priscilla had a 'beautiful great-grandson' which indicated a connection in the lineage of Presley.

Travolta and his representative have not commented on this matter so far. Meanwhile, Keough and Presley stated that they will fight this legally to protect their families and reputations.