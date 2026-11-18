Mckenna Grace unfurled blue-and-white feathers like wings at the New York premiere of Sunrise on the Reaping on 16 November, joining Jennifer Lawrence, Elle Fanning and other Hunger Games stars on the red carpet. Her custom cobalt-blue gown referenced Katniss Everdeen's transformation into the Mockingjay.

Grace plays Maysilee Donner, whose story is connected to the Mockingjay pin that later becomes Katniss's signature symbol. Several cast members also wore character-inspired outfits, bringing references to the fictional world of Panem to the premiere.

Mckenna Grace's Feathered Gown Nods to Katniss

Grace made a dramatic entrance in a custom cobalt-blue Pamella Roland gown featuring an embellished off-the-shoulder neckline. However, the standout detail was revealed when she raised her arms, unfurling a sweep of blue-and-white feathers that extended like wings.

The design referenced Katniss Everdeen's transformation into the Mockingjay in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, connecting Grace's character, Maysilee Donner, to one of the franchise's most recognisable symbols.

The reference carried an additional layer of meaning because the Mockingjay pin, which eventually becomes Katniss' signature symbol, originally belonged to Maysilee. In Sunrise on the Reaping, the pin's history is explored before it eventually finds its way to Katniss, making Grace's latest fashion tribute particularly meaningful for longtime fans.

Grace completed the look with jewellery by Simon G and blue-toned eye makeup.

Effie Trinket's Style Inspires Several Red-Carpet Looks

Grace was not the only one bringing the fictional Capitol's extravagant aesthetic to life.

Elle Fanning, who plays a younger Effie Trinket, wore a custom Givenchy gown designed by Sarah Burton. Its champagne-coloured tulle skirt was paired with a corset decorated with vintage compacts, mirrors, powder puffs and satin bows, incorporating elements of her character's beauty rituals.

Elizabeth Banks, who portrayed Effie in the original films, offered her own interpretation in a Christian Siriano ensemble from his Spring/Summer 2027 collection. Her outfit featured a cropped velvet jacket with exaggerated shoulders and a voluminous ivory skirt decorated with floral embroidery.

Meanwhile, Whitney Peak made a statement in a custom midnight-blue Robert Wun couture gown featuring a sculpted white bird perched on her shoulder. The striking detail referenced her character, Lenore Dove Baird, and became one of the evening's standout fashion moments.

Other notable looks included Jennifer Lawrence in a dramatic black silk Dior coat from the label's Pre-Fall 2026 collection. It featured a white shearling collar and floral embroidery cascading down one side, bringing to mind the wildflowers Katniss placed around Rue's body in the original film.

Rachel Zegler also returned to the franchise's red carpet in an emerald-green Zuhair Murad gown from the designer's Fall/Winter 2026 haute couture collection, while Glenn Close wore a dramatic black ensemble from Matières Fécales with a flowing tulle train.

Grace's Press-Tour Looks Have Revisited the Franchise

Grace's premiere gown was another highlight in what has become an extensive fashion tribute to The Hunger Games franchise.

Working with stylist Molly Dickson, the actress has embraced character-inspired dressing throughout the promotional campaign, incorporating references to memorable costumes, characters and symbols from the films.

Her previous appearances have included a vintage Monique Lhuillier wedding gown inspired by Katniss' wedding dress, a black Elisabetta Franchi gown with red feathers referencing the character's Victors' Ball look, and a custom Cong Tri ensemble inspired by Katniss' flaming chariot appearance.

She also wore an Almée Couture gown inspired by the arena, alongside other looks referencing Effie Trinket, Rue and Lucy Gray Baird.

Grace has described the wardrobe as an homage to the people who helped shape the franchise before she joined it. Rather than simply recreating iconic outfits, she and Dickson have incorporated recognisable details into contemporary red-carpet designs.

Hunger Games Stars Reunite for the New Film's Premiere

The fashion spectacle also brought together three generations of The Hunger Games cast members.

Original stars Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Jena Malone, Amandla Stenberg and Willow Shields attended the premiere alongside the new film's cast.

Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth and Josh Andrés Rivera, who appeared in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, also joined the celebration.

Other attendees included Joseph Zada, Elle Fanning, Whitney Peak, Maya Hawke, Kieran Culkin, Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Glenn Close.

Lawrence and Hutcherson's reunion was particularly notable, with the former co-stars posing together 14 years after the original film's 2012 release.

Fans Say the Premiere Had Better Looks Than the Met Gala

The premiere's extravagant fashion choices also caught the attention of social media users, with some comparing the event's red-carpet outfits favourably to the Met Gala.

One Threads user wrote that the Sunrise on the Reaping premiere gave fans 'better Met Gala looks than the real Met Gala'. The post featured some of the night's standout ensembles and had more than 8,500 likes at the time of posting.

Whitney Peak's bird-inspired gown also received plenty of attention. One user called the shoulder detail 'insane,' while another described the outfits as 'mind-blowing in the absolute best way.'

Another commenter said that the cast had succeeded where the Met Gala had fallen short when it featured camp as its theme.

With its character-inspired couture, dramatic silhouettes and playful nods to Panem, the Sunrise on the Reaping premiere delivered a red-carpet spectacle worthy of the Capitol itself.