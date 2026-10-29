Jennifer Lawrence has reignited one of The Hunger Games franchise's most divisive debates after revealing that she supported Gale Hawthorne over Peeta Mellark, even after Gale's weapons were linked to her character's sister's death. The unexpected confession stunned longtime fans, with one X user responding, 'team gale doesn't exist mama'.

The 36-year-old actress made the revelation during the 28 October episode of Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, where she discussed fictional love triangles and the backlash surrounding her romantic preferences. Her comments quickly revived arguments about whether Gale, played by Liam Hemsworth, ever deserved Katniss Everdeen's affection.

Jennifer Lawrence Admits She Was Team Gale

During the podcast, Cooper admitted that she had supported Gale rather than Peeta, played by Josh Hutcherson, while watching the original film series. Lawrence immediately agreed, responding, 'Totally. Word.'

When Cooper asked whether she preferred Gale or Peeta, Lawrence doubled down on her choice with a particularly controversial admission. 'I was Team Gale... even after he killed my sister,' she joked, referencing the death of Primrose Everdeen in Mockingjay.

Love these guys!! Thank you so much to all the amazing fans. Love u guys! #MockingjayBerlinWorldPremiere #besties pic.twitter.com/geY32EDh7p — Liam Hemsworth (@LiamHemsworth) November 4, 2015

The remark alluded to Prim's death in a bombing involving weapons resembling those Gale helped develop, although the story never conclusively establishes that he personally carried out the attack. As IBTimes UK previously explained in its recap of the original Hunger Games films, Katniss's relationships with Gale and Peeta were central to the franchise's emotional storyline.

According to People, Lawrence's confession emerged during a wider conversation about her preference for divisive fictional love interests. However, her willingness to defend Gale despite his controversial storyline gave fans another reason to question her choice.

'Team Gale Doesn't Exist': Fans React to Lawrence's Confession

Lawrence's comments quickly circulated on X, where fans expressed disbelief that the actress behind Katniss Everdeen preferred Gale over Peeta. X user @yurieverlark responded to a Pop Base post about the interview, writing, 'team gale doesn't exist mama'.

The post, published at 9:39 p.m. on 28 October, had reportedly attracted approximately 190,000 views, 20,000 likes and 1,000 reposts. Its popularity reflected how strongly audiences continue to feel about the franchise's romantic rivalry more than a decade after the original films.

Another X user, @trilloldins, compared Lawrence's preference to a similarly controversial romantic storyline from Twilight. 'She was probably team Jacob after he imprinted on the baby too,' the commenter joked, referencing Jacob Black's relationship with Renesmee Cullen.

Meanwhile, @laurapepixie questioned how Gale lost the romantic rivalry despite knowing Katniss long before Peeta became part of her life. 'gale being the forgotten hunger games love interest is so funny cause he was literally right there the whole time and still lost to a guy she met once,' the user wrote.

Others suggested that Gale's popularity had more to do with Hemsworth's appearance than the character's behaviour throughout the series. X user @luvixco argued that 'team gale is just a thing for movie only fans that like gale better because they think the actor is better looking than peeta'.

The reactions demonstrated how Lawrence's seemingly casual preference reopened an argument that many fans believed had been settled years ago. For viewers who supported Peeta, the confession was particularly surprising given Katniss's eventual romantic choice.

Jennifer Lawrence Recalls Team Jeremiah Backlash

Lawrence appeared aware that her latest confession could provoke another round of criticism, having previously faced backlash over her preference for Jeremiah Fisher in The Summer I Turned Pretty. During the same podcast, she admitted that she had been 'rage baiting, like, slightly' when discussing the series' romantic rivalry.

The actress explained that she initially considered the debate harmless entertainment, similar to conversations she would have with friends. However, the response became unexpectedly hostile, with Lawrence claiming that some social media users had directed death wishes towards her over her fictional romantic preference.

According to the interview, Lawrence was surprised that her Team Jeremiah opinion generated a stronger negative response than previous controversies involving her public remarks. Her experience offered additional context for the Team Gale confession, suggesting that she understood how passionately audiences defend their favourite fictional characters.

Jennifer Lawrence Confirms Hunger Games Return With Josh Hutcherson

Despite declaring herself Team Gale, Lawrence confirmed that she and Josh Hutcherson would reunite in the upcoming prequel The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. The actress also revealed that Woody Harrelson would return, bringing several familiar faces back to the franchise.

The announcement comes as Lionsgate continues promoting the upcoming film, which follows a younger Haymitch Abernathy during the 50th Hunger Games. As IBTimes UK reported earlier this month, the prequel's promotional campaign included a Capitol-themed fashion exhibition in Paris that attracted criticism amid student protests.

Lawrence described returning to the franchise as an emotional experience, particularly because several members of the original production crew were involved. Speaking about Hutcherson, she recalled that the two were so happy to reunite that they remained close throughout filming.

According to Variety, the upcoming film is scheduled for release on 20 November 2026, with Lawrence and Hutcherson expected to appear in a later-set sequence. Their return offers fans another opportunity to revisit the characters whose love story ultimately prevailed over Gale's.

For now, Lawrence's unexpected confession has reminded audiences that even the actress who portrayed Katniss Everdeen does not necessarily share her character's romantic preferences. Whether fans agree with her or not, the Team Gale versus Team Peeta debate appears far from over.