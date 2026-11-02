Heidi Klum has spent more than two decades proving that Halloween is not simply about dressing up. The supermodel has transformed herself into everything from an earthworm to an extraterrestrial, but her latest costume might be her most bizarre yet: a gigantic, bloodied replica of her own severed hand.

The 53-year-old unveiled the disturbing creation at her 25th annual Halloween party in New York City on Saturday, 31 October. With exposed bones, dangling ligaments and oversized red fingernails, the elaborate costume marked another extraordinary chapter in the history of the woman affectionately known as the 'Queen of Halloween'.

2026: Heidi Klum Becomes Her Own Severed Hand

For her milestone celebration, Klum abandoned traditional Halloween characters and transformed into an enormous replica of her left hand. The creation featured realistic skin textures, veins, her wedding rings and even a tattoo bearing husband Tom Kaulitz's name.

According to Vogue, Klum worked with special-effects artist Mike Marino to bring the unusual concept to life. Her legs formed two fingers, while her face was partially concealed within the grotesque structure.

The reveal followed weeks of speculation about her mysterious costume. As IBTimes UK previously reported, Klum had teased fans with gruesome prosthetic pieces, prompting theories involving The Substance and The Last of Us.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Klum explained that the inspiration came from looking at her own hand and imagining how she could fit inside it. The transformation required approximately five to six hours of preparation on Halloween night, although the costume itself took considerably longer to create.

2025: Medusa and Her Terrifying Snakes

In 2025, Klum transformed into Medusa, the snake-haired figure from Greek mythology whose gaze could turn people to stone. The costume featured green scales, elaborate prosthetics and a headpiece filled with mechanical snakes.

Her husband joined the spectacle as a warrior seemingly petrified by Medusa's deadly stare. According to British Vogue, the ambitious transformation involved more than 15 people and took approximately six months to develop.

2024: E.T. Comes Back to Earth

Klum surprised fans in 2024 by recreating E.T., the beloved extraterrestrial from Steven Spielberg's 1982 film. Her husband also dressed as the alien, giving the couple matching oversized heads, wrinkled skin and elaborate mechanical features.

The transformation reportedly required an entire year of preparation and assistance from around 30 special-effects artists. Klum later acknowledged the physical discomfort of wearing the towering costume, demonstrating how far she was willing to go for Halloween.

2023: A Peacock Made of Human Performers

In 2023, Klum arrived as a magnificent peacock, but the most impressive part of her costume was not something she wore. Instead, nine acrobats helped create the bird's elaborate tail feathers and claws, turning the outfit into a living performance.

The performers worked together to form a spectacular display around Klum, who appeared in a blue bodysuit with a peacock-inspired headpiece. Kaulitz accompanied her dressed as an enormous egg, adding another humorous element to the coordinated costumes.

2022: The Giant Worm Nobody Saw Coming

Perhaps her most famously absurd transformation came in 2022, when Klum arrived as a gigantic earthworm. Completely enclosed in a fleshy, segmented costume, she wriggled across the red carpet while her husband played a fisherman.

The look was deliberately unglamorous, concealing almost every recognisable feature of the supermodel beneath layers of prosthetics. She even conducted interviews while lying on the ground, making the unusual costume one of her most memorable Halloween moments.

2019: An Alien Experiment Gone Horribly Wrong

Klum embraced body horror in 2019 with a disturbing alien-like creature that appeared to have escaped from a laboratory. The costume featured exposed muscles, mechanical details and elaborate prosthetic effects that made her almost impossible to recognise.

Her transformation became a public spectacle, with spectators able to watch parts of the lengthy make-up process. Kaulitz appeared alongside her as a bloodied astronaut, completing the science-fiction horror theme.

2018 and 2015: Princess Fiona and Jessica Rabbit

Not all Klum's transformations have been terrifying. In 2018, she became Princess Fiona from Shrek, wearing extensive green prosthetics alongside Kaulitz, who dressed as the titular ogre.

Three years earlier, she recreated Jessica Rabbit from Who Framed Roger Rabbit, complete with exaggerated cartoon proportions, a glittering red dress and flowing red hair. Both costumes demonstrated her willingness to alter her appearance dramatically rather than rely on conventional celebrity Halloween glamour.

2013: Heidi Klum Ages Decades Overnight

In 2013, Klum took a different approach by transforming herself into an elderly woman. The astonishingly realistic disguise featured grey hair, wrinkles, age spots and visible varicose veins, making the then-40-year-old almost unrecognisable.

Unlike her enormous animal costumes or elaborate fictional characters, the transformation relied on convincing physical details. It remains one of the clearest examples of Klum's fascination with special-effects make-up.

Why Heidi Klum Remains the Queen of Halloween

Klum began hosting her celebrity Halloween celebrations in 2000, gradually transforming the annual event into a showcase for increasingly ambitious costumes. From fantasy creatures to unsettling body-horror creations, her transformations have consistently prioritised surprise over conventional beauty.

Her latest severed-hand costume suggests that even after 25 years of Halloween parties, Klum has no intention of becoming predictable. With a giant worm, an extraterrestrial and now her own dismembered hand already behind her, the biggest mystery is what the Queen of Halloween could possibly become next.