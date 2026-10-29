Elle Fanning and McKenna Grace turned the London red carpet into their own version of the Hunger Games arena, delivering two dramatically different fashion statements. While Fanning embraced Capitol extravagance with a towering ballerina headpiece, Grace transformed the film's arena into an intricately embroidered gown.

The actresses attended the UK fan screening of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping at Westfield London on Wednesday, 28 October. Their contrasting outfits have attracted attention from fashion publications, with one critic favouring Grace's elaborate tribute to the film's setting.

Elle Fanning Channels Effie Trinket With Ballerina Headpiece

Fanning, who portrays a younger Effie Trinket in the upcoming prequel, arrived wearing a blush-pink creation from Robert Wun's Fall 2026 couture collection. The theatrical ensemble featured a structured corset, sculptural bodice and voluminous tulle skirt resembling a ballerina's tutu.

However, the outfit's most striking feature was its towering pink headpiece, complete with a miniature ballerina positioned before a mirror. The elaborate accessory resembled an open music box, capturing the eccentric glamour associated with Effie, originally portrayed by Elizabeth Banks.

According to Harper's Bazaar, the ballerina figurine could rotate, adding another theatrical element to Fanning's appearance. The publication praised the actress's imaginative approach to portraying her character through fashion.

Fanning's outfit reflected the Capitol's extravagant aesthetic, where elaborate clothing often serves as a symbol of status and spectacle. Her interpretation offered a playful introduction to the younger Effie, whose flamboyant wardrobe became one of the original franchise's defining visual features.

McKenna Grace Literally Wears the Hunger Games Arena

While Fanning embraced Capitol glamour, Grace took inspiration from the deadly arena featured in Sunrise on the Reaping. The 20-year-old actress, who portrays District 12 tribute Maysilee Donner, wore an Almée Couture gown covered in intricate landscape embroidery.

The dress depicted a swirling blue-and-silver sky above purple mountains, followed by a grassy meadow and colourful wildflowers. Three-dimensional purple flowers cascaded down the skirt, transforming the gown into a wearable interpretation of the film's promotional artwork.

Fashion website Red Carpet Fashion Awards highlighted the similarities between Grace's outfit and the official movie poster. Its review praised the detailed embroidery and the styling choices that connected the actress's appearance directly to the film.

The design also continued Grace's approach to method dressing, which involves wearing outfits inspired by a character or production during promotional appearances. Rather than simply choosing a glamorous gown, she used fashion to reference the fictional world audiences will encounter on screen.

Fans React to Elle Fanning and McKenna Grace's Red Carpet Looks

McKenna Grace's arena-inspired gown drew praise online for its intricate design and connection to The Hunger Games. According to The Celeb Post, one X user called wearing the arena to the premiere 'a bold move', while another praised the outfit for looking 'deliberate, not costume'.

Reddit users were equally impressed, with u/NoWorthierTurnip describing the gown's resemblance to the arena as 'diabolical'. Meanwhile, u/Rainforezt called it one of the most beautiful dresses they had ever seen.

Elle Fanning's ballerina-inspired outfit also received praise for capturing Effie Trinket's extravagant style. On Reddit, u/disc0club exclaimed, 'I gasped!! The PERFECT Effie Trinket', while u/dominonermandi wrote, 'She absolutely understood the assignment. Glorious 😍'.

However, not everyone loved Fanning's elaborate headpiece, with u/sysaphiswaits finding it somewhat obvious despite appreciating the overall look. Both actresses nevertheless attracted attention for bringing different elements of Panem to the red carpet.

The contrasting interpretations raise an intriguing question for fashion enthusiasts: should the standout look celebrate a character's personality or recreate the world of the film itself? Both actresses demonstrated how red-carpet fashion can become an extension of storytelling rather than simply a promotional appearance.

Hunger Games Fashion Continues To Make Headlines

The London screening follows several fashion-focused promotional events for Sunrise on the Reaping, including a Capitol-themed exhibition in Paris earlier this month. As IBTimes UK previously reported, the exhibition attracted criticism after its extravagant presentation coincided with student protests in France.

The event highlighted the relationship between fashion, spectacle and social inequality that runs throughout Suzanne Collins's dystopian franchise. Grace and Fanning's London appearances offered another interpretation of those themes, contrasting the Capitol's theatrical luxury with the arena's deceptively beautiful landscape.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping follows a young Haymitch Abernathy during the 50th Hunger Games, with Joseph Zada portraying the character previously played by Woody Harrelson. The film is scheduled for release on 20 November 2026.

Whether audiences prefer Fanning's whimsical ballerina or Grace's elaborate arena-inspired creation remains a matter of personal taste. However, the two actresses have already demonstrated that the competition for the prequel's most memorable fashion moment is well underway.