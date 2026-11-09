Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss have sparked fresh conversations about their friendship after being spotted together at a Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, 8 November. The pair appeared comfortable in each other's company, years after rumours of a falling-out emerged. Their appearance together has prompted fans to revisit what happened between the two.

Swift watched her husband, Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs take on the New York Jets at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, with Kloss seated alongside her in the suite. Swift's parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, were also present.

The sighting caught fans' attention because the two women had rarely been photographed together in recent years. However, their latest appearance is not the first indication that they may have remained on friendly terms.

What Happened Between Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss?

Swift first mentioned Kloss in a 2012 Vogue interview, saying she wanted to bake cookies with the model.

The pair eventually met in 2013 and became close friends, frequently appearing together at public events and sharing glimpses of their outings on social media.

Their friendship reached a high-profile moment in 2015 when they shared a Vogue cover. Kloss also appeared in Swift's 'Bad Blood' music video, alongside several other celebrities.

However, their public appearances together became less frequent towards the end of the decade, prompting speculation that their friendship had soured.

Neither Swift nor Kloss publicly confirmed a feud. In a 2018 profile with The New York Times, Kloss addressed the speculation, saying, 'Don't believe everything you read.'

Why Did Fans Think Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss Had Fallen Out?

Several developments fuelled speculation about a possible rift between the former best friends.

In 2017, fans noticed that Kloss's name appeared to be missing from a T-shirt featuring the names of Swift's friends in the 'Look What You Made Me Do' music video.

The following year, Swift did not attend Kloss's wedding to businessman Joshua Kushner, with her Reputation tour commitments cited as the reason for her absence.

Rumours resurfaced in 2019 after Kloss was photographed spending time with music executive Scooter Braun, whose company had acquired Big Machine Label Group, giving it control of Swift's first six album masters. The singer had publicly criticised the acquisition, adding another layer to the speculation surrounding their friendship. However, there has been no confirmation that Braun's connection to Kloss contributed to any alleged rift.

Fans have also interpreted songs such as 'It's Time to Go' from Swift's evermore as possible references to Kloss. However, Swift has never confirmed those theories.

Signs Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss May Be on Better Terms

Despite years of speculation, there have been signs that the pair may have remained on friendly terms.

In August 2023, Kloss attended Swift's Eras Tour concert in Los Angeles, surprising fans who had followed the rumours about their relationship.

More recently, Kloss and Kushner attended Swift and Kelce's July 2026 wedding celebrations at Madison Square Garden in New York.

During an appearance on Today later that month, Kloss was asked about the couple. While declining to discuss details of their private lives, she described them as 'an amazing couple' and said she was 'so happy for them'.

Their appearance together at the Chiefs game provides another public indication that the pair are comfortable spending time together.

Social Media Reacts to Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss's Reunion

Their latest sighting has prompted mixed reactions on Threads, with some users joking about the alleged falling-out while others questioned whether there was ever a feud.

One user shared a photo of the pair and joked about how they would react to reconciling with a former best friend who had broken their heart.

The post attracted thousands of likes, with the Threads user later acknowledging that people can choose to forgive someone while also recognising when a relationship could cause them further pain.

Others questioned why fans were assuming the pair had fallen out in the first place. One commenter pointed out that neither woman had confirmed a rift, suggesting they could simply have drifted apart because of their busy lives.

Another user defended Swift, questioning why people were criticising her for choosing to forgive and move on rather than hold grudges.

Not everyone was supportive, however. One commenter dismissed the friendship as fake.

Neither Swift nor Kloss has offered a detailed explanation of the rumours that followed their friendship. Their latest appearance, however, provides another public indication that the pair are on friendly terms.