Jennifer Lawrence has brought the spirit of The Hunger Games into the 2026 US midterm elections, sharing a nostalgic message inspired by her iconic character, Katniss Everdeen.

The 36-year-old actress was photographed walking through New York City on Tuesday, 3 November, flashing the franchise's famous three-finger salute. On the same day, she also encouraged her Instagram followers to vote in the US midterm elections.

Her message read: 'Don't forget who burns with us. Go vote.'

The phrase echoed one of the franchise's most recognisable lines, bringing renewed attention to Lawrence's connection with the dystopian film series. It also comes as the actress prepares to reprise her role in the upcoming prequel, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Why Did Jennifer Lawrence Bring Back the Iconic Three-Finger Salute?

Lawrence kept things casual during her New York appearance, wearing rounded sunglasses, a denim jacket, and an Ernie from Sesame Street T-shirt.

She completed the outfit with red sweatpants, black Vans, and a red-and-blue plaid flannel tied around her waist. Her hair was styled in a braid, another detail reminiscent of her famous character.

However, it was the three-finger salute that caught the attention of fans familiar with the franchise.

The gesture became one of the defining symbols of The Hunger Games, representing respect, admiration, and solidarity. Throughout the original films, it developed into an expression of resistance against the oppressive Capitol.

The phrase 'Don't forget who burns with us' also recalls Katniss' memorable speech in 2014's The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1. In the scene, she delivers a warning to President Snow, declaring: 'If we burn, you burn with us!'

Katniss, an archer from the impoverished District 12, volunteers to take her younger sister Prim's place in the deadly televised competition, setting in motion the events that eventually make her the face of a rebellion against the Capitol.

Lawrence portrayed the character across four films, making Katniss one of the franchise's most recognisable heroines.

Is Jennifer Lawrence Returning to The Hunger Games?

The nostalgic appearance comes as Lawrence prepares to reprise her role in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

The upcoming sixth instalment will reunite her with original co-stars Josh Hutcherson and Woody Harrelson, who are returning as Peeta Mellark and Haymitch Abernathy, respectively.

Based on Suzanne Collins' 2025 novel of the same name, the prequel takes audiences back to Panem 24 years before the events of the original film.

The story follows a younger Haymitch as he competes in the Second Quarter Quell, the 50th Hunger Games. The particularly brutal competition features 48 tributes, twice the usual number selected for the deadly event.

Joseph Zada will portray the younger Haymitch, while the supporting cast includes Mckenna Grace, Maya Hawke and Ralph Fiennes.

Although Katniss is not at the centre of the prequel's storyline, Lawrence's return alongside Hutcherson and Harrelson marks a reunion for fans of the original films.

The trio last appeared together in 2015's The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2.

What Did Lawrence Say About Reuniting With Her Co-Stars?

Lawrence has already shared her excitement about returning to the franchise, describing the experience as emotional and 'unbelievable'.

During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast on 28 October, the actress recalled reuniting with Hutcherson and working alongside familiar members of the original production crew.

Lawrence described the reunion with Hutcherson as particularly emotional, recalling that the pair were so happy to see each other that they rarely walked around the set without their arms around one another.

She also joked about Harrelson making an unexpected entrance into her hotel room, recalling that he came through the window rather than using the door.

The actress's comments offered a glimpse into the close relationships that have endured since the original films, making the reunion even more meaningful for the returning cast.

With Lawrence, Hutcherson and Harrelson reprising their familiar characters, the prequel is set to reconnect audiences with three of the franchise's most recognisable stars.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is scheduled to open in North American cinemas on 20 November 2026.