Francis Lawrence has explained why The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will compress parts of Suzanne Collins' novel, identifying the period before the 50th Hunger Games and the story's aftermath as sections that need a tighter approach on screen. Speaking to Digital Spy in an interview published on 15 November, the director said he had discussed the adaptation with Collins after reading the manuscript twice. The film opens in UK cinemas on 20 November 2026.

Lawrence said the production's established process is to spend about a week in New York with Collins, breaking down the book before deciding how its narrative can work as a film. One section he singled out comes between a late-night visit in which Beetee brings Haymitch part of the plan and the start of the Games. That stretch would probably need compression, he said. He also identified the material after the Games as an area where the filmmakers would have to tighten the novel's structure.

That does not mean every major event will necessarily appear unchanged. Lawrence said compression would not automatically mean losing story points; the filmmakers would need to rearrange material to suit the pace and structure of the film. He did not provide a scene-by-scene account or confirm which individual events, if any, would be removed.

Why the 50th Hunger Games Creates a Different Challenge

Based on Collins' 2025 novel, Sunrise on the Reaping takes place 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games. It follows 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy, played by Joseph Zada, from District 12 as he is drawn into the 50th annual Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell. For this edition, each district must send twice its usual number of tributes, making it the largest Games to that point.

The film's official synopsis says Haymitch forms an unlikely alliance with fellow tribute Maysilee Donner, played by Mckenna Grace, and joins a coalition seeking to challenge the Capitol's control. The story follows his attempt to undermine the Games from within the arena, with events that help set a wider rebellion in motion.

Lawrence said he found this novel easier to adapt than Collins' earlier prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which he described as more difficult structurally. That is his assessment of the adaptation process, not a suggestion that Sunrise on the Reaping presented no challenges. His comments identify specific passages that need to be condensed rather than offering a complete account of the changes.

A Return To Familiar Hunger Games Spectacle

Lawrence has also compared Sunrise on the Reaping with 2013's The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. He said the new film brings back elements audiences associate with the franchise, including reaping ceremonies, train journeys to the Capitol, chariot appearances and tribute interviews.

He noted that these features do not appear in the same way in the Mockingjay films or The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The comparison helps explain what he means by a return to form: alongside Haymitch's story, the film revisits the public rituals and spectacle surrounding the Games.

Lawrence has not disclosed the full extent of the adaptation's changes. His comments establish where the film is likely to move more quickly, but not how every sequence will differ from Collins' book.