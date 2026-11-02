Paris Hilton has returned as another Disney princess, dressing as Rapunzel days after facing backlash over her family's Beauty and the Beast Halloween costumes. Rather than reigniting the same criticism, her latest appearance has amused social media users, with one declaring, 'dying that she won't stop KKKKK.'

The 45-year-old shared a fairytale-inspired photoshoot featuring a lavender gown, long blonde braid and floral decorations, alongside a child dressed in green. The pictures have revived discussions about whether mothers should be expected to give up their interests or let their children take centre stage.

Paris Hilton's Rapunzel Costume Has Fans Praising Her

Hilton's latest Halloween transformation draws inspiration from Disney's Tangled, with the businesswoman recreating Rapunzel's signature long hair and purple dress. The photographs show her posing on a flower-covered balcony, accompanied by a child wearing a green costume resembling the princess's chameleon companion, Pascal.

The appearance quickly attracted amused reactions on X, particularly among users who remembered the criticism surrounding her previous Disney costumes. One post from @lovatonotdeep, translated from Portuguese, read, 'dying that she won't stop KKKKK.'

morrendo que ela não para KKKKK pic.twitter.com/ZgvcmqfXUs — andy (@lovatonotdeep) November 1, 2026

The post had attracted approximately 54,000 likes and 818,000 views in the screenshot provided. Another user, @raremood, defended Hilton's enthusiasm, writing in a translated reply, 'i don't know why they judge the diva so much, if i were a mom i'd do the same thing, sorry.'

n sei pq julgam tanto a diva se eu fosse mãe faria a mesma coisa lamento https://t.co/ujYmNASGKq — ؘ (@raremood) November 1, 2026

The reactions suggest that some viewers are enjoying Hilton's commitment to playing Disney princesses despite the earlier controversy. However, there is no confirmation that she deliberately chose Rapunzel to respond to her critics.

Why Paris Hilton's Beauty and the Beast Costume Sparked Backlash

The controversy began on 26 October when Hilton shared photographs of her family dressed as characters from Beauty and the Beast. As IBTimes UK previously reported, Hilton portrayed Belle in a yellow ballgown, while her husband, Carter Reum, dressed as the Beast.

Their three-year-old son, Phoenix, appeared as Lumière, the enchanted candelabra, while their two-year-old daughter, London, portrayed Chip, the young teacup. Although the coordinated costumes delighted some viewers, others questioned why Hilton had chosen the leading princess role instead of giving it to her daughter.

Critics accused the businesswoman of making herself the centre of attention during what they believed should have been a children's celebration. Some argued that parents should take supporting roles while allowing their children to portray the main characters.

However, supporters defended the family's choices, pointing out that the children appeared happy in the photographs. Others questioned why Hilton should be criticised simply for enjoying a costume traditionally associated with younger girls.

Paris Hilton Explains Why Daughter London Dressed as Chip

Hilton addressed the criticism by explaining that London had chosen her own character. According to People, the reality star responded to an Instagram discussion by clarifying that Beauty and the Beast was one of her children's favourite films.

'Beauty and the Beast is one of their favorite movies, and London said she wanted to dress up as Chip,' Hilton wrote. She added, 'She said it was her favorite character in the movie.'

Hilton also shared a video defending the family costumes, explaining that she wanted to create magical memories with her children. Her response challenged suggestions that she had prevented London from dressing as Belle.

Should Mothers Have To Give Up Their Identities?

Beyond the Halloween jokes, the controversy has prompted a broader conversation about expectations placed on mothers. Some users argued that becoming a parent should not mean abandoning personal interests or always stepping away from the spotlight.

One X user, @bizzlebelaa, questioned those expectations in a post translated from Portuguese. 'all this discussion about Paris Hilton made me realize how people really think women should lose their identities after becoming mothers,' the commenter wrote.

essa discussão toda sobre a Paris Hilton me fez perceber como as pessoas realmente acham que mulheres devem perder suas identidades depois de se tornarem mães. Tipo, ela não pode ser a protagonista de algo pq agora tem uma filha? Loucura https://t.co/GR5ayeJYzR — be̶la̶ (@bizzlebelaa) November 2, 2026

The user continued, 'Like, she can't be the protagonist of something anymore because now she has a daughter? Insanity.' The reaction reframed the controversy as a discussion about motherhood and individuality rather than simply a disagreement over Halloween costumes.

Hilton has previously spoken about balancing motherhood with her other roles. In a September interview reported by Us Weekly, she described herself as a mother, businesswoman, DJ, pop star and artist who continues enjoying fashion.

Fans Are Already Waiting for Paris Hilton's Cinderella Costume

The Rapunzel photographs have also inspired suggestions for Hilton's next Disney transformation. One X user, @mileysbrina, joked in a translated reply, 'I'm waiting for her to dress up as Cinderella and dress the two kids up as rats.'

The commenter accompanied the suggestion with an animated image of Cinderella's mice, turning the earlier criticism into another fairytale joke. Another user expressed hope that Hilton would continue the tradition until her children turned 18.

There is no indication that Hilton has announced plans for a Cinderella costume. Nevertheless, her latest appearance has given supporters another opportunity to celebrate her playful approach to Halloween while questioning why motherhood should require giving up the things she enjoys.