Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss were photographed together at the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the New York Jets in Missouri on Sunday, 8 November 2026, prompting astonished reactions from fans. One social media user responded, 'Excuse the f*** out of me?????'

The singer watched her husband, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, from a private suite at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Seated beside her was Kloss, a longtime friend whose relationship with Swift has been the subject of years of online speculation.

Their appearance came four months after Kloss attended Swift and Kelce's wedding in New York, a detail that complicates suggestions they had only just reconciled.

Fans Question Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss Photographs

Entertainment news account Pop Base shared images of the pair on X, where the reunion quickly became a talking point.

According to entertainment outlet TAG24, one commenter wrote, 'Excuse the f*** out of me?????' Another reacted, 'UR F***ING JOKING.'

Taylor Swift at today’s Chiefs game with Karlie Kloss. pic.twitter.com/g1AiXpGC8R — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 8, 2026

Some commenters even questioned whether the images had been produced using artificial intelligence, TAG24 reported. But professional photographs confirmed the women were at the same game, sitting together and talking.

Images credited to Associated Press photographer Charlie Riedel, Getty Images and Imagn Images, some distributed through Reuters Connect, captured the pair inside the suite.

Swift's parents, Andrea and Scott, were also photographed there, along with Kelce's mother, Donna. Kloss watched as Kansas City secured a 35-12 victory over the Jets, with Kelce scoring a touchdown in the third quarter.

📸| New video of Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss together at the Chiefs game today! pic.twitter.com/QJJYWbV2un — Gaylor Updates (@gaylornews) November 9, 2026

For Swift, attending a home game was familiar territory. The presence of Kloss, however, drew particular attention because their once highly public friendship had become considerably less visible.

Why Their Friendship Has Remained a Talking Point

Swift and Kloss became close after meeting at the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. They took a trip to Big Sur, attended sporting events and shared a Vogue cover in 2015. Kloss also appeared in Swift's 'Bad Blood' music video that year.

By 2017, fans had begun speculating that the friendship had cooled. Neither woman confirmed a falling-out, and Kloss directly challenged the rumours.

Speaking to The New York Times in 2018, she said they still talked frequently, adding, 'Don't believe everything you read.' She also shared a backstage photograph with Swift during the Reputation Stadium Tour that year.

Kloss later attended an Eras Tour concert in Los Angeles in August 2023. Her presence there did not establish whether the two spent time together privately, but it was another public sign of her support.

In July 2024, Kloss praised Swift's music during an interview with Yahoo Life, describing her work as 'classic' and naming 'Shake It Off' among her favourites.

More recently, Kloss and her husband, Joshua Kushner, attended Swift's wedding to Kelce at Madison Square Garden on 3 July 2026.

When asked about the ceremony on NBC's Today programme later that month, Kloss said she wanted to protect her friends' privacy but described the newlyweds as 'an amazing couple.'

Sunday's photographs therefore documented another public outing, rather than proving a newly repaired friendship. Neither woman has explained their private relationship in detail, leaving the images to speak only for what they show: two longtime friends watching a football game together.