US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents reportedly blocked the ambulance entrance at Adventist Health White Memorial Medical Center in Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, early on Saturday, 7 November 2026. According to a hospital spokesperson, ambulances were diverted to nearby hospitals for approximately two hours after agents formed a line at the entrance.

Federal officers had transported a person in immigration custody to the hospital for immediate medical attention, according to the reported account. The detainee entered the emergency area. The hospital's account identifies the ambulance entrance as the location where agents formed a line and where access was restricted.

Hospital Says It Did Not Authorise ICE Ambulance Blockade

The hospital spokesperson stated that the institution had neither requested nor authorised agents to block the entrance. Ambulances were directed elsewhere so patients could receive timely medical attention while access remained restricted.

'When the agents formed a line in front of our ambulance entrance, something we had not requested nor authorized, we diverted ambulances to nearby hospitals for approximately two hours', the spokesperson stated.

The approximately two-hour period in that statement refers to ambulance diversions. The account does not separately establish the precise duration of the reported obstruction or explain why agents formed the line.

No response from ICE is included in the reported account. It does not specify how many ambulances were diverted, identify the receiving hospitals or establish whether any patient experienced medical harm.

The detained patient's diagnosis and subsequent condition are also not provided.

Karen Bass Criticises Reported ICE Ambulance Blockade

Karen Bass, identified in the account as Los Angeles mayor, criticised the agents' actions and maintained that hospitals must remain safe places for anyone requiring treatment.

'No one should have to think twice before receiving medical attention or fear that a loved one's treatment could be interrupted due to their immigration status', Bass stated.

Nithya Raman described the incident as an affront to the population. The account identifies her as Los Angeles mayor-elect.

White Memorial is a private, non-profit hospital serving a predominantly Latino community. The reported incident prompted concern among medical staff and residents about access to medical services when immigration authorities are present.

According to the account, the Department of Homeland Security removed guidelines limiting immigration operations at sensitive locations, including hospitals, schools and churches, on 21 January 2025.

Earlier reporting, published in October 2025, had documented concerns from White Memorial doctors about immigration agents being present during the treatment of detained patients.

Patient Assurances Follow Reported ICE Ambulance Blockade

Daniel Fontoura, identified in the account as president of Adventist Health White Memorial, responded with a statement reiterating the hospital's commitment to treating patients regardless of immigration status.

'Our priority is to care for patients. White Memorial is a place of healing and safety for everyone, regardless of their immigration status', he stated.

Fontoura maintained that the institution does not participate in immigration operations and protects patients' medical information, including their immigration status.

He also noted that White Memorial had served the community for more than a century and encouraged local families to seek medical attention without fear.

'All families in Boyle Heights should know that they can come to us for medical attention without fear', he added.