A man was taken to hospital after being Tasered by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents shortly after his release from a California jail, with witnesses fearing he had died after he was left unconscious during the confrontation.

The incident happened outside Elmwood Jail in Milpitas on Wednesday night, as community advocates raised concerns about an increasingly visible federal immigration enforcement presence around local correctional facilities.

Man Tasered After Attempting To Escape Ice Agents

The confrontation occurred between 10pm and 11pm, according to Rebeca Armendariz, a member of the Rapid Response Network (RRN). The man had been released alongside three other men, who were reportedly aware that ICE agents were waiting outside the facility.

Armendariz said a guard on duty had 'coerced' the four men into leaving the jail's publicly accessible lobby. They subsequently attempted to avoid being questioned by the immigration agents, with around a dozen officers reportedly present outside the facility.

The men were followed towards the Abel Street area, where they attempted to escape by running through a creek. However, ICE agents surrounded them and one man was Tasered, leaving him unconscious.

Armendariz said responders were unsure whether the man's partial immersion in water had contributed to what happened.

Witnesses Fear He Had Died

Footage shared on social media by Silicon Valley De-Bug showed the man sitting in a slumped position while surrounded by multiple ICE officers. Raj Jayadev, co-founder of the community organisation, said responders who witnessed the incident were concerned about the man's condition after he remained motionless.

'People were legitimately concerned he had died,' Jayadev said.

The Milpitas Fire Department responded to a medical call in the vicinity of Elmwood Jail involving an individual who had been Tasered, according to Charmaine Angelo, a public information officer for the city.

The man was transferred to Santa Clara County Emergency Medical Services and taken to Regional Hospital in San Jose. His condition remained unknown on Thursday, while ICE agents were reportedly present at the hospital. His custody status was unclear.

ICE Agents Increase Presence Outside California Jails

The incident comes amid reports of increased ICE activity around Elmwood Jail and the Main Jail in San Jose.

Brooks Jarosz, senior communications officer for the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department, confirmed that the department had observed a greater presence of federal immigration agents near both facilities in recent days. He said people had been stopped, questioned and sometimes apprehended shortly after their release. The sheriff's office also confirmed it had not received information from ICE about its operations or intentions.

Jarosz said federal agents could legally occupy publicly accessible areas of the facilities, adding that local authorities had not participated in the enforcement activities. The department was reviewing safety procedures around jail entry points.

Advocates Warn of Wider ICE Immigration Crackdown

Federal immigration agents have conducted targeted arrests outside Santa Clara County jails since at least June 2025. Between then and March 2026, they detained at least 46 people through the practice, prompting protests from community members.

However, Jayadev said reports of ICE activity had increased from once or twice a month to almost daily over a two-week period.

He compared the alleged shift in enforcement tactics to moving 'from a rifle to a shotgun,' suggesting a broader group of people could now be exposed to immigration questioning and arrests.

Santa Clara County has sanctuary policies restricting local law enforcement assistance with federal immigration enforcement and has established ICE-free zones on county property. However, these measures do not prevent federal agents from operating in publicly accessible areas.

Community advocates said the increased presence had heightened anxiety among immigrant residents, some of whom were reportedly afraid to attend court hearings or carry out everyday activities. Armendariz called on county leaders to provide additional support and protection.