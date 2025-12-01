Travis Turner, head football coach at Union High School in Virginia, remains missing. He disappeared just days before authorities issued arrest warrants accusing him of possessing child pornography and using a computer to solicit a minor - allegations that have stunned his family, players, and the entire Wise County community.

Overnight, Turner went from a hero coach who had been leading the undefeated Union High School Bears from Big Stone Gap for a long time to a fugitive with a bounty placed on his head. The US Marshals just announced a £3,784.67 ($5,000) reward to locate him as soon as possible. The 46-year-old football manager was last seen on 20 November 2025 near his home in Appalachia, Wise County.

Sudden Silence: Wife Deletes Traces on Social Media

Leslie Caudill Turner had first turned to Facebook to rally the community in the search for her missing husband. However, following the issuance of arrest warrants, she suddenly deleted her social media presence.

Before taking her account offline, Leslie's last public message voiced fear for her missing husband—a post she removed as media attention intensified. After authorities announced that Travis was wanted on multiple charges, she also publicly dismissed the allegations, calling them 'not true' and portraying him as a devoted husband and father.

Leslie, with whom Travis shares three children, had been highly active on Facebook, often sharing celebratory posts about Union High's victories. Her page also became the family's informal bulletin board after the coach vanished late last month, and now it is gone.

In a statement, the family's lawyer urged the public to respect due process and cautioned everyone against jumping to conclusions, insisting that Travis deserves a fair opportunity to defend himself.

Travis' Charges and Arrest Warrants

The Virginia State Police (VSP) obtained a total of 10 warrants in connection with the ongoing investigation. Authorities are seeking him on five separate counts of possession of child pornography, alongside an additional five counts of using a computer to solicit a minor.

Legal experts note that these charges carry severe penalties under Virginia law, categorising the alleged offences as felonies involving the sexual exploitation of children. The specific charge of 'using a computer to solicit a minor' suggests investigators have secured digital evidence indicative of predatory communication.

Turner's status as both a prominent community figure and a fugitive has added urgency to the investigation, with the US Marshals Service asking anyone with information to contact either the USMS or the VSP.

Search Operations and Safety Concerns

Authorities have launched an extensive manhunt across the rugged, forested mountains near Turner's last known location, just outside his home. The VSP is deploying every available resource in the search, including drones, K‑9 units, rescue teams, and ground patrols.

The search is complicated by the challenging topography of Wise County, which offers ample cover for an individual familiar with the terrain. Meanwhile, in the latest update shared by the Turner family, they disclosed that Travis was carrying a firearm when he left the house and ventured into the surrounding woods. This detail has heightened safety protocols for the search teams involved, as the presence of a weapon changes the risk assessment for approaching the fugitive.

Legal Defence and Timeline

'On behalf of the family of Travis Turner, I wish to express their sincere gratitude to all who have shown concern during this difficult time,' Turner family's lawyer, Adrian Collins, said in a statement. 'The last known contact the family had with Travis occurred on or about Thursday, November 20, after he left his residence to walk in the woods with a firearm.'

He added, 'He is believed to have entered a heavily wooded and mountainous area. At which point, no warrants had been issued for his arrest.'