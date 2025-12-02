A family's Thanksgiving celebration was replaced by mourning after an 11-year-old boy was struck and killed while playing outside his home, a tragedy that has since ignited a fierce political row involving federal immigration authorities and state officials.

At the centre of the storm is the revelation that the driver accused of the fatal hit-and-run is a Mexican national who had been expelled from the United States on four separate occasions. The collision, which took place just before the holiday, has renewed the debate regarding California's sanctuary policies and federal deportation orders.

The Fatal Moment on East Washington Avenue

Aiden Antonio Torres De Paz was chasing a football near his residence in Escondido, California, on 26 November. While playing with another child at the end of a residential street, he was allegedly struck by a vehicle driven by Hector Balderas-Aheelor. As first reported by local outlets, witnesses say the driver sped away immediately without stopping to render aid or check on the child.

His mother, María de Paz, rushed into the street upon hearing the sickening sound of the crash. She discovered her son lying unconscious, suffering from catastrophic injuries. 'People came to help me, but no one saw anything,' she stated, recalling the chaotic moments following the impact. 'The car just fled. They hit him and didn't stop.'

Despite the best efforts of emergency responders, the young boy succumbed to his injuries. He died at Rady Children's Hospital on the morning of Thanksgiving Day, turning a holiday usually reserved for gratitude into one of profound loss. 'He was a really friendly and loved kid,' his mother said, speaking in Spanish. 'I loved that little boy. He didn't deserve this.'

A Community Struggle to Find Gratitude Amidst Grief

The senseless nature of the death has left the local community reeling. A vigil was held last Friday at the scene on East Washington Avenue, where the posted speed limit is 35 miles per hour. It remains unclear how fast the suspect was travelling when he allegedly struck the child.

'We're not celebrating Thanksgiving like we should be, like a typical family should be right now,' said Irene Gonzalez, a neighbour and family friend. The timing of the death has made the grieving process particularly difficult for those who knew Aiden. 'It's hard to give thanks. We do give thanks that Aiden is no longer in pain — seeing him, lying there in the bed suffering — so we do give thanks that he is up above with our heavenly father,' Gonzalez added.

Suspect Held on £79,000 Bond Following Arrest

Escondido Police arrested Balderas-Aheelor on 29 November, charging him with felony hit and run causing death or injury. While DHS officials indicate that Balderas-Aheelor had no prior criminal history before this incident, the gravity of the current charges is significant.

He is currently being held by the San Diego County Sheriff's Office. Authorities have set his bond at approximately £79,000 ($100,000). He remains in custody at the Rock Mountain Detention Facility in San Diego, awaiting an arraignment hearing scheduled for Wednesday, 3 December, in North Division Court.

Multiple Deportations and the Clash Over Sanctuary Laws

The case has drawn national attention due to the suspect's immigration history. According to DHS officials, Balderas-Aheelor has been deported from the US four times previously. Records indicate he was removed on 19 March 2004, 10 June 2004, 15 June 2004, and 4 March 2010. Officials also released a mugshot from his detention during the 2010 removal.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has issued an arrest detainer for the suspect. However, federal officials expressed concern that the detainer might not be honoured due to California legislation passed during President Trump's first term, which limits cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration agents.

Tricia McLaughlin, an Assistant Secretary, issued a blistering statement regarding the incident. 'Thanksgiving should be a day of celebrating family and giving gratitude, but instead the family of Aiden Antonio Torres De Paz mourned this beautiful child's death because a criminal illegal alien stole his life. Now, sanctuary laws threaten to put this killer back onto California's streets.'

McLaughlin's statement continued to pressure the state leadership, noting that the suspect had illegally re-entered the country a fifth time. 'Gavin Newsom, we are calling on YOU to do the right thing and honour ICE's arrest detainer,' she said.

A spokesperson for Governor Gavin Newsom pushed back against the criticism, asserting that state laws do not protect suspects in such severe criminal cases. 'Unlawfully returning to the United States after deportation is a federal criminal offence and California honours federal criminal warrants,' the representative stated. The governor's office noted that while the federal government admitted a failure to apprehend the suspect when he entered the country, California law does not prevent federal agents from acting now.