A late-night celebration at an illegal Ohio Airbnb ended in chaos when gunfire broke out, leaving nine people injured in Bath Township, near Akron, early on 2 November 2025. The shooting erupted during a teenager's birthday party that had drawn a large crowd after being promoted online.

Officials said the home was rented in violation of local zoning laws, and police are now searching for the shooters while investigating how a party meant for fun turned into a night of terror.

Ohio Airbnb Shooting Injures 9 People

According to ABC News, the shooting occurred around 12:15 a.m. at a large rental property on Medina Road in Bath Township, Ohio. Police said the home had been rented for a private birthday celebration. However, the gathering quickly grew beyond control as dozens of young people arrived, many of whom were teenagers.

Nine people were injured, aged between 15 and 20. Authorities have not confirmed if all nine were shot. Police Chief Vito Sinopoli explained that one person's leg injury may have been caused by a fall as crowds ran for safety.

'The Bath Township community experienced a tragic and senseless act of violence early this morning', Chief Sinopoli said. Responders found a chaotic scene with people fleeing while officers performed first aid.

Ohio Airbnb Illegally Rented

Chief Sinopoli confirmed that the home had been rented through Airbnb despite Bath Township's ban on short-term rentals. The practice violates local zoning rules but is not considered a criminal act, as per CBS News.

'The large home had been rented out on Airbnb, which is not allowed under local zoning ordinances', Sinopoli said.

Airbnb quickly removed the listing and banned the guest who rented the property. In a statement, the company said, 'We are heartbroken by this senseless act of gun violence, and our thoughts are with the injured victims and all those affected by it'.

Airbnb added that it has reduced party-related incidents by half since introducing its global party ban in 2020.

Chief Sinopoli said he had already spoken to the property owner and reminded them of the township's rental restrictions.

Birthday Party Posts Attracted Too Much Attention

Police said the party was widely promoted on social media, which may have drawn a much larger crowd than expected. Chief Sinopoli confirmed that 'Social media posts about the party drew a big crowd'.

Authorities believe that the online promotion played a role in the violence. Many attendees were underage, and police are exploring whether alcohol use or disputes among guests led to the shooting.

Investigators are reviewing online posts and phone records to understand how the event spread so rapidly.

No Arrests Made

By Sunday morning, police said no arrests have been made. Investigators are still determining how many shooters were involved and what triggered the gunfire.

Chief Sinopoli said Bath Township had previously seen a similar incident in 2017, when another Airbnb party ended with a shooting. 'It's an indicator that no community is immune from violence, and this happened to be in Bath Township again, unfortunately', he said.

Bath Township police are working with Akron officers and state authorities to track down those responsible.

Mayor Promises To Punish Shooters

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik condemned the violence and urged accountability.

'Those who perpetrate violence anywhere in our community must be held accountable for their actions. This kind of deadly behaviour cannot be normalised', said Malik.

He added that the city would support Bath Township police in their investigation. Malik also voiced concern about the growing trend of youth gatherings promoted on social media.

'The reports of so many young people at a rented house party are very concerning', he said. 'It appears to be part of a broader issue —helping make sure youth across our community are safe.'

Authorities continue searching for suspects as Bath Township residents recover from another disturbing case of violence linked to an illegal Ohio Airbnb.