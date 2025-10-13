For months, he was a ghost; a wanted man who seemingly vanished after failing to appear in court while his followers saw only a curated life of luxury and fitness. But the chase is finally over for social media personality Hstikkytokky.

Known off-platform as Harrison Sullivan, the 24-year-old was taken into custody by Surrey Police on Friday, 10 October 2025. His arrest ends a nearly year-long search following his failure to attend a scheduled court hearing, a story that captured widespread attention across social media and UK news.

Charges Linked to McLaren Crash

The TikTok star faces serious charges, including dangerous driving and failing to stop after a collision. He is also accused of using a mobile phone while driving and driving without third-party insurance, reflecting the severity of the incident.

These offences are tied to a dramatic incident in March 2024. Sullivan allegedly crashed a £230,000 McLaren 720S in Virginia Water, Surrey, and then left the scene without reporting it.

Photos from the crash told a story of high-speed destruction, showing the supercar engulfed in smoke, its frame severely damaged as fluids leaked onto the road. Fellow influencer General G was reportedly a passenger in the car and sustained injuries, though the extent of them was not disclosed.

Court Appearance and Remand

Following his arrest, Sullivan appeared at Guildford Magistrates' Court on Saturday, 11 October. He has since been remanded in custody, awaiting his next appearance.

His next hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, 14 October, at Staines Magistrates' Court. Surrey Police confirmed the arrest to the Express Tribune, stating that a 24-year-old man from Hutton, Essex, was detained for 'failing to appear in court for dangerous driving'.

Online Fame Versus Real-World Consequences

Hstikkytokky built his fame on TikTok with fitness content and lifestyle videos, often collaborating with other influencers. His public persona, however, stood in stark contrast to his status as a wanted man.

While authorities searched for him, Sullivan reportedly continued to post content from abroad, never directly addressing his legal troubles. His eventual return to the UK and subsequent arrest have reignited a fierce debate about influencer accountability.

The situation highlights the growing tension between a curated online image and the unavoidable reality of real-world consequences, prompting questions about the responsibilities that come with digital fame.

Legal Proceedings Ahead

As of Monday, 13 October, Sullivan has not entered a plea. The full scope of the legal proceedings is yet to be determined, and the next steps in the case hinge on his upcoming hearing.

The upcoming hearing will likely decide whether the case goes to trial and will be watched closely by the public and media alike. Authorities have not commented on whether further charges are being considered, but the case continues to generate significant public interest as a cautionary tale for online personalities.