Communities in both India and the United States have been left reeling after a brutal killing in Dallas, Texas. On Friday, 12 September, Chandra Mouli 'Bob' Nagamallaiah, a 50-year-old Indian-American from Karnataka who managed a local motel, was savagely beheaded.

Police say the attacker, 37-year-old Cuban national Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, carried out the assault with a machete inside the motel. Nagamallaiah's wife and 18-year-old son were forced to witness the horrific act.

Authorities later confirmed that the murder stemmed from a heated dispute over something as mundane as a broken washing machine.

Indian-American Beheaded In Front of His Family

According to NDTV, the gruesome attack happened at the Downtown Suites Motel in Dallas. CCTV footage captured the terrifying sequence.

Cobos-Martinez chased Nagamallaiah through the corridor while he screamed for help. His wife and teenage son attempted to intervene but were pushed aside. Moments later, the attacker decapitated the victim using a machete.

Witnesses reported Cobos-Martinez then kicked the severed head twice, 'like a football', before discarding it in a dumpster.

Emergency crews arrived shortly after and saw Cobos-Martinez walking away, covered in blood. Fire-Rescue personnel followed him until police officers reached the scene and arrested him.

Washing Machine Quarrel to Brutal Murder

Police investigators later confirmed that the violence began with a quarrel over a faulty washing machine at the motel. Nagamallaiah had warned colleagues not to use the machine as it was broken.

Because Cobos-Martinez did not speak English fluently, he was told about the instructions through a colleague. Investigators said the Cuban national felt humiliated and stormed off. He returned minutes later armed with a machete.

According to official reports, Cobos-Martinez attacked Nagamallaiah repeatedly until the victim's head was separated.

Officers cited witness statements and security footage to confirm the sequence of events.

Who is Chandra Nagamallaiah

Chandra Mouli 'Bob' Nagamallaiah was originally from Karnataka, India. At the time of his death, he worked as the manager of the Downtown Suites motel in Dallas. He had lived in the US for years and was known among his colleagues as hardworking and reliable.

US Congressman Ro Khanna described him as 'a hardworking Indian-American immigrant' and condemned the crime.

The Consulate General of India in Houston also issued a statement: 'Consulate General of India, Houston, condoles the tragic death of Mr. Chandra Nagamallaiah, an Indian National, killed brutally at his workplace in Dallas, Tx. We are in touch with the family and offering all possible assistance.'

He is survived by his wife and 18-year-old son.

Murderer is an Immigrant With Crime History

Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, aged 37, is a Cuban national who entered the US without legal documentation.

Records showed a history of violent behaviour, including arrests in California, Florida and Houston for theft and child endangerment.

Despite his criminal history, his immigration status remained unresolved at the time of the killing.

Congressman Ro Khanna criticised the system, saying: 'The murderer had multiple prior arrests for violent theft & child endangerment & was undocumented. He should not have been free on American streets.'

Donations Poured for Beheaded Indian-American

In the aftermath, a fundraising campaign was launched to help Nagamallaiah's grieving family, The Times of India reported. The initiative aimed to cover funeral expenses and provide financial support for his wife and son as they faced life without their main source of income.

Donations quickly poured in from the Indian-American community and wider circles, showing solidarity with the family during their time of loss. The campaign continues to receive contributions, reflecting the deep shock and sympathy felt across communities in both India and the US.