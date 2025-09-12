A case in Soweto has prompted widespread outrage after a 16-year-old schoolboy allegedly drugged eight fellow pupils and led them to a man accused of raping them.

While police confirmed the arrest of a 31-year-old suspect in connection with the assaults, parents and community members have criticised the decision not to detain the teenager. The controversy has raised questions about how South African authorities handle cases where children are implicated in serious crimes.

What Happened

The incident took place on 1 September 2025 at Khomanani Primary School in Diepkloof, Soweto, according to local media reports. Officials said a Grade 7 pupil spiked a bottle of cold drink before giving it to boys aged between 10 and 13. After consuming it, the boys were allegedly taken to a man who assaulted them at gunpoint.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane described the case as 'unspeakable'. He said, 'Such an unspeakable act should never happen to any learner... We sympathise dearly with the affected families and learners.'

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed that the schoolboy has been suspended and is scheduled to face a disciplinary hearing on 17 September.

Police Response

The South African Police Service (SAPS) confirmed that a 31-year-old man was arrested on 6 September in connection with the assaults, according to Sowetan Live. However, following consultation with the National Prosecuting Authority, police released the suspect and he has not yet appeared in court.

Detectives from SAPS's Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit are leading the investigation. However, neither SAPS nor the Education Department have explained why the 16-year-old boy accused of arranging the ordeal has not been taken into custody.

Public Backlash

The decision not to arrest the teenager has fuelled anger among parents and residents, with many expressing frustration online. One Facebook user, Betty Phyffer, demanded "Life sentence without bail ever," while others described the case as 'beyond sick' and 'absolutely savage behaviour', reflecting the scale of public anger.

Some posts called for extreme measures, including vigilante justice. While these views reflect the intensity of public anger, they also highlight the community's wider distrust of South Africa's ability to protect children and deliver justice in sexual violence cases.

Child Rape Crisis in South Africa

The case has drawn attention to South Africa's broader child abuse crisis. A recent Democratic Alliance (DA) parliamentary report found that more than 106,000 child rape cases and over 22,700 sexual assault cases involving children were reported to police between the 2018/2019 and 2023/2024 financial years. This amounts to an average of 48 child rapes and 10 child sexual assaults every day.

The DA warned that the true scale of abuse is likely higher, as many incidents are never reported. Support organisations have echoed this concern, saying many victims fear stigma, retaliation or disbelief if they come forward.

The Teddy Bear Clinic, which supports abused children, has been brought in to assist the eight victims. The boys are receiving trauma counselling, according to The Herald.

What Happens Next

The suspended teenager is expected to face disciplinary proceedings later this month, but pressure is mounting for police to consider criminal charges. Community leaders and parents are continuing to demand accountability and stronger safeguards for children in schools.

As the investigation develops, the case has become a focal point in the struggle with violent crime in South Africa. It has underscored both the vulnerability of children in schools and the wider challenges facing authorities in preventing abuse and delivering justice.