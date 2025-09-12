Dramatic footage from Kathmandu on 10 September 2025 showed Nepal ministers and their families dangling from army helicopter ropes to escape furious Gen Z protesters as smoke billowed from torched buildings below. The video exploded online with millions of views, symbolising youth rage against corruption and a short-lived social media ban.

As Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned and fled the country, these helicopter escape scenes underscore a Gen Z uprising that left 19 dead and Nepal's fragile democracy in turmoil.

Gen Z Protests Ignite Over Social Media Ban and Corruption

Gen Z-led demonstrations erupted on 4 September 2025 after the government banned 26 social media platforms including Facebook, X, YouTube and WhatsApp for failing to register with the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology.

With youth unemployment hovering at 20 per cent and over 2,000 Nepalis leaving daily for work in the Middle East, frustration boiled over. Fury targeted 'nepo kids'—the privileged children of politicians flaunting luxury lifestyles online amid inequality. Protests spiralled into violence by 8 September, with clashes killing 19 and injuring over 500, prompting police to deploy water cannons, batons and rubber bullets.

The ban lifted swiftly, reactivating sites like Facebook, but unrest morphed into a broader anti-corruption movement. Protesters torched Singha Durbar's administrative hub and parliament on 9 September. Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah emerged as a protest hero, with calls for him and former electricity CEO Kulman Ghising to lead an interim government.

A viral X post from @officialovatv on 10 September read: 'Corrupt Politicians In Nepal Had To Hang Onto Ropes From Emergency Helicopters To Escape The Wrath Of Gen Z Protesters', amassing 1,600 views within hours.

This youth revolt, dubbed Nepal's deadliest unrest in years, exposed deep generational divides.

Ministers Targeted: Chases, Beatings and Desperate Rope Escapes

On 10 September, Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel was chased and kicked down through Kathmandu streets by mobs, stripping his shirt in the melee. Foreign Affairs Minister Arzu Rana Deuba and her husband, former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, were attacked at home. Videos showed Sher Bahadur bloodied in a field, awaiting evacuation.

Communication Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung and ex-Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, who resigned on moral grounds over deaths, were among those airlifted from rooftops. Army helicopters swooped in, lowering rescue slings over a burning hotel where smoke billowed skyward. Officials dangled precariously as protesters lunged below.

Prisoner riots added to the chaos, with thousands attempting jailbreaks. Five young inmates were shot dead in Banke district.

Fallout: Oli Flees, Army Brokers Interim Talks Amid Curfew

Prime Minister Oli resigned on 9 September, citing the 'extraordinary situation', and sought refuge in a Shivapuri army barracks before fleeing abroad. An indefinite curfew was imposed across Kathmandu, but protesters defied it, torching the Supreme Court and the presidential residence Sheetal Niwas.

Nepal Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel urged Oli's departure to restore calm, evacuating 21 Rastriya Swatantra Party MPs and others to Tribhuvan International Airport. By 11 September, talks between the army and protesters eyed former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as interim PM, with Gen Z pushing consensus on governance.

Ex-PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal praised the movement on X: 'The Gen-Z movement has opened the door for the country to move forward on the path of progress'.

As Gen Z claims victory, the rope-dangling videos stand as a stark warning of youth power in reshaping fragile democracies.