Two men from North Texas have been indicted on federal charges regarding an alleged plot to invade Haiti's Gonâve Island, murder the male inhabitants, and enslave women and children. The indictment outlines a year-long conspiracy in which the pair reportedly sought to leverage military service and emergency response training to facilitate a violent takeover of the Caribbean territory.

A Grim Blueprint

Federal prosecutors state the plot, laid out in a grand jury indictment, spanned from August 2024 to July 2025.

During that time, Gavin Rivers Weisenburg, 21, of Allen, and Tanner Christopher Thomas, 20, of Argyle, allegedly 'planned to purchase a sailboat, firearms and ammunition, then recruit members of the District of Columbia‑area homeless population to serve as a mercenary force' for a violent takeover of Gonâve Island. (

Operational Planning

According to documents from the US Attorney's Office (Eastern District of Texas), Weisenburg and Thomas intended to 'stage a coup d'état' on the island.

Prosecutors alleged that 'Weisenburg and Thomas intended to murder all of the men on the island so that they could then turn all of the women and children into their sex slaves'.

The pair allegedly undertook a series of practical steps to advance their scheme. These included making detailed operational plans, learning Haitian Creole, and even enrolling in schools to develop the necessary skills.

Thomas reportedly enlisted in the US Air Force explicitly to acquire military training to support their plot.

Training for Violence

The indictment suggests preparations extended beyond language and logistics. Weisenburg is said to have enrolled in a fire academy in North Texas to understand 'command‑and‑control protocols'.

He even attempted to take sailing lessons in Thailand, according to the indictment, though court documents state he never completed the course.

Meanwhile, Thomas made a strategic move within the Air Force—transferring his assignment so he could focus on his recruitment efforts, particularly among homeless individuals in Washington, DC.

Child Exploitation Charges

In addition to the planned invasion, the two men are also charged with the production of child sexual abuse material. According to court filings, they coerced a minor into performing sex acts on camera on 31 August 2024.

If convicted on both counts, the defendants face significant custodial sentences. For the conspiracy alone, they could be sentenced to life imprisonment, and for the child sexual abuse material charge, between 15 and 30 years.

Who's Investigating

A coalition of federal agencies is handling this case: the FBI, the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations, and local law enforcement. The prosecution is led by Assistant US Attorney Ryan Locker.

Reactions and Risk

The indictment highlights the scale of the potential threat to the region. Gonâve Island, with a population estimated at between 85,000 and 100,000, was the designated target of the plan. If they had succeeded, the plan would have inflicted catastrophic harm on an island community.

According to the indictment, the two men's motivations extended beyond political control—prosecutors say they were motivated by 'rape fantasies.'

The alleged use of vulnerable people, such as the homeless in Washington, DC, as mercenaries adds another layer of exploitation to the scheme.

Legal Status and Consequences

Weisenburg was arrested on 3 July 2025, though the public record does not clearly state when Thomas was taken into custody. As of now, both are presumed innocent, as required by law.

The stakes are high: if convicted, they may never leave prison. Their case raises profound questions about radicalisation, exploitation, and the depths some people may go to realise deluded fantasies.

Broader Implications

This indictment highlights a terrifying misuse of ideology and power—turning deeply depraved fantasies into a conspiratorial plot. It also underscores how vulnerable communities can be manipulated for violent ends.

For the people of Gonâve Island—women, children, families—the very thought of such a plot is traumatising. The legal and moral reckoning now moves forward, as prosecutors argue the case could represent one of the most grotesque foreign‐directed conspiracies in recent memory.