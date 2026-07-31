Enlarging a photo used to mean accepting a trade-off. Push the resolution too far and the image would soften, blur, or break into visible pixels. For years, that was simply the limit of what editing software could do.

AI has changed that calculation considerably. Modern image upscaler tools no longer just stretch existing pixels. They analyse the content of an image and build detail that was never there to begin with. The results are not always perfect, but they are often striking, particularly when working with product photography, archived images, or low-resolution assets that need to hold up at larger sizes.

The market for AI image upscaling tools has expanded rapidly in recent years. There is growing demand from photographers, designers, marketers, and small business owners who need better-quality images without the cost of a full reshoot. Many of the leading tools now offer free credits or free-tier access, making it easy for anyone to try the technology before committing to a paid plan.

This guide covers 10 of the strongest options currently available, what each one does well, and where the limitations lie.

1. Adobe Firefly Image Upscaler

The Firefly image upscaler works in a browser and can raise resolution by 2x or 4x. It runs in the Firefly editor, so there is no need for installation. A user only needs to upload a JPEG, PNG, or WEBP file and then pick the size option using the Quick Actions menu.

Firefly uses a credit system, in which free credits refresh each month, so users can try all features before buying a plan. The number of credits left appears at the top of the editor, so nobody loses track of what is available for the month.

Accessing Firefly is straightforward. Anyone can use the Adobe Firefly image upscaler for free through the web interface by creating an Adobe account and signing in. After login, the user uploads a supported image, selects the desired upscaling setting, and submits the job. Each account receives a set number of free credits per month, displayed at the top of the Firefly editor for complete transparency.

2. Topaz Gigapixel AI

Topaz Gigapixel AI is a desktop app built for users who want clear details at higher resolutions. It works well with textured surfaces and is trusted for images that need to be print-ready.

For portraits, the Face Recovery mode helps keep features sharp. Other upscaling tools often miss this area. Topaz Gigapixel AI does not have a free plan, so price is important when deciding.

3. Let's Enhance

Let's Enhance offers a web-based image upscaler with a straightforward upload process. It works dependably for product photos when many images must keep the same high quality.

The Smart Enhance mode improves the background, which is useful for online shops. Free credits are available, but the amount may be lower than with some other upscalers.

4. Upscayl

Upscayl is a free open-source desktop app with no credit limits or cost. The user downloads it once and runs it locally. Pictures do not leave the computer, which is good for privacy.

This tool supports batch processing, making it a convenient pick for people updating older image collections. A whole folder of photos can be made at a higher resolution without extra cost per image.

5. Remini

Remini is a mobile app meant for personal photos and is especially effective with older prints and faces. It works on both iOS and Android platforms.

This tool helps bring faded family photos back to life before sharing or printing. Users get a small number of free upgrades per day, which covers most personal use if upscaling is not needed all the time.

6. Canva Image Upscaler

Canva's image upscaler is part of the Canva design editor. This means files do not need to be moved between programs. It can save time for those making social media graphics or slides.

The free version of Canva has a strict monthly limit for upscaling images. Firefly's free credits give more room to work each month and can cover many jobs without cost.

7. PixelPanda AI

PixelPanda AI works in the cloud and is designed for speed. It can handle many pictures at once, which helps marketing teams get ready for busy launches.

Large sets of product photos can be processed quickly compared to some desktop tools. PixelPanda uses credits for pricing. A limited amount is free when signing up.

8. Waifu2x

Waifu2x first appeared for anime fans, but people now use it for many styles. It is well suited for reducing noise and upscaling images with simple colours and bold lines.

This option is best for graphics, icons, and diagrams, since it specialises in styles that are not realistic. It is one of the few tools that works well for drawn or stylised brand images. Waifu2x is free and available on the web.

9. Runway

Runway is a full creative suite with tools for image upscaling and video editing. It is suitable for users who work with different types of content.

The upscaler is helpful when someone wants to use a frame from a video for print or digital display. Pulling and fixing the frame within the same platform saves time compared to searching for the original high-quality file.

10. Bigjpg

Bigjpg is a web-based upscaler that lets users choose between models for photographs or illustrations. Picking the right model matters.

The photo model works best for normal images, while the illustration model serves graphics with sharp lines and simple colours. Using the wrong one can create blurry edges or odd distortions. Bigjpg is free for basic jobs, and there is a paid plan for working faster or with bigger files.

The Bottom Line

These 10 AI image upscaler tools work for all kinds of tasks, different budgets, and file types. Some are quick, some keep more detail. Some run online, some run on a computer or phone. The right option depends on what pictures are used and how often upscaling is needed. The easiest method to try AI upscaling without paying is to use a free-credit system. This gives a clear sense of the results before spending money.