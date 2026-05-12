The highly anticipated Trump Mobile T1 phone has yet to launch in the United States as of May 2026 after undergoing at least three major redesigns and missing multiple promised release dates, and quietly dropping its earlier 'Made in USA' branding, according to CNET.

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The handset, first linked to Trump Mobile in 2025, has now reportedly changed appearance multiple times, while still lacking a confirmed launch date or clear manufacturing details. This comes after months of shifting timelines and marketing claims around the so-called T1 phone, which was originally expected to arrive in August 2025.

Trump Mobile was launched in June 2025 alongside a £36 (around $47.45) monthly mobile plan and began selling refurbished Apple and Samsung devices while teasing its own branded smartphone.

Design Changes And Missing Release Date

Early expectations suggested a relatively straightforward rollout. Instead, the Trump Mobile phone has moved through repeated visual revisions, with even its camera layout reportedly changing between promotional versions shown online and those demonstrated privately to tech reporters.

The Verge reported that company representatives showed what they described as a near-production model in early 2026, but the design later appeared different again on the official Trump Mobile website.

One version displayed a gold-toned finish with a triple-camera layout, while another, as seen online, looked noticeably altered in its rear design.

Despite these inconsistencies, technical certification appears to have moved forward. The device has reportedly received PTCRB certification, a step that indicates compatibility with mobile networks, though it does not confirm when—or if—the phone will reach consumers.

Even so, the most basic question remains unanswered: when will it actually be released?

As of early May 2026, no official launch date has been published, and promotional pages continue to take £78 (around $100) deposits for a device advertised at £391 (around $499).

Trump Mobile Phone Drops 'Made In USA' Messaging

Perhaps the most significant shift has been in how the device is described. Initial marketing for the Trump Mobile phone suggested it would be manufactured in the United States, a claim that has since been removed.

Instead, the company now uses softer phrasing, describing the device as 'designed with American values in mind' and 'shaped by American innovation.'

The change reflects what industry observers have long noted: that large-scale smartphone production in the US remains highly difficult due to supply chain and manufacturing constraints.

Company representatives previously suggested that final assembly could take place in Florida, while other components would be produced abroad. However, details about where most of the phone is actually built remain unclear.

What Buyers Can Expect From Trump Mobile Phone

According to Trump Mobile's website, the T1 phone is expected to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, a 50MP front camera, and a rear camera system combining a 50MP main lens, an 8MP wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens. It is also advertised with a 5,000 mAh battery, Android software, fingerprint recognition, and facial unlock.

The camera system is led by a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP front-facing lens for high-resolution selfies, all running on the latest Android mobile technology.

Yet none of these specifications has been independently confirmed in a final retail device, and repeated delays have raised doubts within tech reporting circles about production readiness.

Executives previously told publications that delays were partly due to a decision to avoid rushing an entry-level model to market. That explanation has done little to settle uncertainty, especially as earlier promised release windows, including late 2025, came and went without updates.

But there's another problem.

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) documents suggest that a device linked to Smart Gadgets Global, a company connected to a Trump Mobile executive, has been approved for use on mobile networks. That approval was reportedly given in January 2026. However, this kind of certification only means the phone can technically work on networks, not that it is ready to be sold.

The company behind it has also provided very little public information. Its website mainly shows basic stock images and does not clearly explain the phone or its progress. Attempts by reporters and companies like CNET to get more details have gone unanswered, including questions sent through an automated chatbot.

In simple terms, the situation is still unclear. The Trump Mobile phone has been approved on a technical level, heavily promoted, and redesigned multiple times, but there is still no confirmed release date or clear sign that it will reach shops anytime soon.