Sustainability claims are becoming increasingly common in the technology industry, but many office peripherals still rely heavily on conventional plastics. For environmentally conscious buyers, this creates a dilemma: should they prioritise sustainability or stick with the familiar reliability of mainstream keyboards?

The Ceratech Accuratus Bio Wireless Keyboard attempts to bridge that gap. Positioned as part of the company's Bioplastic Range, it aims to offer a familiar wireless typing experience while reducing dependence on traditional plastics and fossil-fuel-derived materials.

Rather than focusing solely on its sustainability credentials, the keyboard raises a broader question for everyday users: can a product made with alternative materials still deliver the reliability, comfort, and practicality expected from a modern office peripheral?

This review examines its design, typing experience, wireless performance, and overall value for users looking for a more sustainable approach to everyday computing.

First Impressions

The Accuratus Bio Wireless Keyboard has a clean, understated appearance that would not look out of place in a home office, classroom, or corporate environment. It is clearly designed for productivity rather than gaming, with a full-size layout that includes a number pad.

What stands out most is not the styling but the material story behind it.

According to Ceratech, the keyboard is manufactured using a biodegradable bioplastic formula designed to provide strength and durability while avoiding traditional plastics and fossil fuels. The surface feels smooth and solid in hand, and it does not have the lightweight, hollow feel that some budget wireless keyboards exhibit.

Typing Experience

For everyday work such as email, writing, spreadsheets, and web browsing, the keyboard performs well. Key travel is moderate, and the typing action is relatively quiet, making it suitable for shared workspaces or video-call-heavy environments.

The keys have a slightly softer feel than many mechanical keyboards, but that is likely to appeal to users who prioritise comfort over tactile feedback. During extended typing sessions, finger fatigue tends to be minimal.

The layout is conventional, which means there is virtually no learning curve when switching from another full-size keyboard.

Wireless Performance

Wireless setup was straightforward. The connection remained stable during testing, with no noticeable lag or dropped input while typing, browsing, or working across office applications.

This is not a keyboard aimed at competitive gaming or latency-sensitive tasks, but for productivity use, the wireless performance was entirely adequate. The absence of a cable also helps keep a desk setup cleaner and easier to organise.

Build Quality and Durability

One concern with biodegradable products is whether they sacrifice longevity. Ceratech positions its bioplastic formulation as being engineered for everyday durability, and the keyboard does feel more robust than you would initially expect.

There was minimal flex in the chassis during normal use, and the keys remained consistent throughout testing. Long-term durability can only be judged over months or years of use, but the initial impression is reassuring.

The Sustainability Angle

This is where the Accuratus Bio Wireless Keyboard differentiates itself most clearly from many mainstream office keyboards.

Ceratech's Bioplastic Range is marketed around three core ideas:

Reduced reliance on traditional plastics

Biodegradable materials

A stronger focus on sustainability in everyday computing accessories

For buyers actively trying to reduce plastic consumption in their workspace, that may be a meaningful consideration.

It is important, however, to view sustainability claims in context: a keyboard's overall environmental impact also depends on manufacturing, transport, packaging, energy use, and lifespan.

Still, it is encouraging to see sustainability being applied to routine office peripherals rather than only to niche eco-products.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Uses biodegradable bioplastic materials

Comfortable, quiet typing experience

Stable wireless connectivity

Full-size layout with number pad

Clean, professional design

Suitable for office, education, and home use

Cons

Limited advanced productivity features

Softer key feel may not suit users who prefer strong tactile feedback

Not designed for gaming or high-performance applications

Who Is It Best For?

The Accuratus Bio Wireless Keyboard is most suitable for:

Remote workers

Office professionals

Students

Schools and educational institutions

Businesses pursuing sustainability initiatives

Users looking for a quieter wireless keyboard

Those seeking programmable keys, backlighting, multi-device switching, or mechanical-switch performance may want to look elsewhere.

Value and Final Verdict

The Ceratech Accuratus Bio Wireless Keyboard succeeds because it does not ask users to radically change how they work. It feels like a normal productivity keyboard first and a sustainability-focused product second, which is arguably the right balance.

Its strongest selling point is the combination of a familiar wireless typing experience with biodegradable bioplastic construction.

While it is not packed with premium features, it offers solid everyday performance and a credible sustainability narrative that will appeal to environmentally conscious buyers.

Rating: 4/5

If your priority is a dependable wireless keyboard for daily work and you would prefer a product that places greater emphasis on sustainability, the Ceratech Accuratus Bio Wireless Keyboard is worth considering.

A Brief Look at the Wider Bio Range

The wireless keyboard is part of Ceratech's broader Bioplastic Range, which also includes wired keyboards, mice, headphones, and webcams manufactured using the same biodegradable bioplastic approach.

The range is available in multiple colour options, allowing users and organisations to create a more coordinated workspace while maintaining a stronger focus on sustainability.