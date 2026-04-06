NASA astronauts aboard Artemis II are using iPhone 17 Pro Max devices to take real-time photos and videos during their journey around the Moon, and the results are already going viral.

Several of the mission's most widely shared Earth images, including a high-resolution shot credited to Commander Reid Wiseman, were captured on smartphones rather than traditional space cameras.

The move marks a clear shift in how NASA is documenting missions, blending everyday consumer tech with one of its most high-stakes operations in decades.

Earth Captured Via iPhone

The photos started dropping as Orion approached the Moon. Among them: a glowing crescent Earth framed by darkness, backlit views through spacecraft windows, and full-disk images showing the planet from deep space.

What stood out wasn't just the perspective, it was the quality. The images looked like something out of a high-end camera system, yet they came from devices designed for everyday use. Inside the spacecraft, the phones have been seen floating in zero gravity, passed between crew members, and used to quickly capture moments as they unfold.

Why NASA Signed off on Smartphones

The decision to allow iPhones on board was deliberate. Under NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, the agency cleared the devices through a multi-step safety process, examining everything from battery risks to the possibility of shattered glass in microgravity.

Strict limits were put in place. The phones have no internet access, no cellular connectivity, and no Bluetooth. They are used strictly for photos, videos, and offline tasks, ensuring they don't interfere with spacecraft systems.

They also complement, not replace, traditional equipment. A DSLR camera and GoPros are still part of the mission's official toolkit.

This isn't the first time, but it's the biggest leap

Phones have been tested in space before. NASA flew iPhones as part of experiments during the Space Shuttle era, and its 'PhoneSat' program even turned smartphones into mini satellites.

But Artemis II is different. It's the first time a NASA crew on a deep-space mission — beyond low-Earth orbit — has been equipped with modern smartphones for everyday use. The shift began earlier this year with a SpaceX crew mission to the International Space Station, but this is the first time it's happening on a mission circling the Moon.

What's Surprising NASA and Observers

So far, the phones are holding up. Despite exposure to radiation, extreme conditions, and zero gravity, they're producing sharp, high-quality images without reported issues.

Just as notable is how they're being used. Alongside official documentation, astronauts are capturing more spontaneous moments — quick shots, personal angles, and visuals that feel less staged and more immediate.

Beyond imagery, this experiment could influence how astronauts log data, record observations, and even communicate mission experiences more directly for training and outreach.

The mission is still underway, with more imagery expected as Orion completes its lunar flyby. According to reports, Netflix will livestream the Artemis II mission as the spacecraft flies by the Moon. Hence, first a high definition capture of Earth via smartphone and now a livestream on a streaming platform indicate how far human technology has reached.