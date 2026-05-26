A stunning admission in Edinburgh has sent shockwaves through the political landscape after a high-profile investigation finally reached its conclusion. Peter Murrell, the former chief executive of Scotland's main political party, confessed to secretly diverting hundreds of thousands of pounds meant for political campaigning into his own pocket.

While ordinary supporters thought their donations were backing a historic movement, an official spending log has unmasked the bizarrely mundane luxury goods that actually funded his private lifestyle.

The catalogue of premium purchases made with the £400,310 pocketed from political donations spans roughly 100 pages, closely resembling an upscale department store inventory. Alongside expensive vehicles and timepieces, the log features surprisingly cheap everyday goods, including condiments, adhesive, and a wine opener.

Nicola Sturgeon has denied any knowledge or suspicion of items her estranged husband bought with party money, after former SNP chief Peter Murrell admitted embezzling £400,310.65 from the party.



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Stuart Houston, the assistant chief constable in charge of Police Scotland's investigation, said Peter Murrell had 'abused his privileged position with access to Scottish National party funds to divert cash into his own accounts and bankroll the lavish lifestyle he craved but could not afford.' A closer look at the evidence exposes the precise nature of those expenditures.

Luxury Cars and Motorhomes

Murrell acquired a premium Jaguar iPace SUV costing £81,000, funding it with £57,500 of stolen political reserves, then later trading it in for £47,378 and keeping the cash. His shopping list also featured an upscale Niesmann+Bischoff motorhome valued at £124,550, which was kept outside his mother's house and covered up using fabricated paperwork. Additionally, he channelled £16,489 from political donations to pay for half of a Volkswagen Golf that retailed for £32,989.

High-End Watches and Collectables

The spending spree extended to high-value accessories and collectable stationery, including £9,350 for a pair of Bremont watches, alongside a Starwalker World Time fountain pen priced at £4,225. He further spent £1,407 on two Montblanc Boheme Noir writing tools and splashed out £700 on a vibrant, striped Great Characters The Beatles Special Edition Fountain Pen crafted from 14-karat gold.

Court documents reveal that in November 2020, he dropped £650.75 at Fortnum & Mason to secure a pair of festive Feasting countdown boxes for £400 alongside a £165 melodic Santa's sleigh display. Before that holiday splurge, a sum of £2,618.16 was splashed out on a duo of luxury Lalique Feuilles seasoning mills. The extravagant domestic upgrades also included a silver bottle stand valued at £3,500 and a high-end jewellery storage container worth £2,495.

Gaming and Consumer Tech

The former official acquired multiple tablets and e-readers, alongside a PlayStation 3 home system priced at £247. The technology haul also included a quartet of Nintendo 3DS portable machines and various sports and adventure titles, specifically dedicating £63.49 to FIFA 14 and £42.99 to Grand Theft Auto.

In addition to a slew of other virtual titles, which included two separate editions of the football simulator, a military combat shooter, a domestic animal virtual expansion, and an arcade classic, he acquired an Xbox One entertainment system priced at £297.14 as well as a portable Nintendo Switch device.

Premium Appliances and Kitchenware

Murrell dedicated £442.20 to a collection of colourful ceramic mugs, splashed out £1,299 on an automated countertop espresso maker, and handed over an additional £3,232 for a top-of-the-line chrome brewing station. Despite these luxury investments, he still picked up quick-brew varieties, allocating £81.16 for a large bulk supply of basic instant granules back in 2018.

On 8 March 2024, he spent £49.80 on a Le Creuset wine pourer, a Le Creuset champagne and sparkling wine bottle opener and a three-in-one corkscrew. The garden at the house in Uddingston, Glasgow, which he shared with his then-wife Nicola Sturgeon, was lavished with a Husqvarna robotic lawnmower, costing £3,070, including installation.

TV Box Sets and Books

He also bought Scandinavian crime dramas, a genre Sturgeon often mentioned enjoying. He used stolen money to buy a DVD set of The Killing for £60, spent £75 on the first two seasons of Borgen, and picked up a Sherlock Holmes box set. Books were bought on the party's tab as well, including a special edition of Hannah Arendt's The Origins of Totalitarianism that cost £160.

The Cost of Betrayal

Ultimately, the sheer variety of everyday household goods and high-end purchases catalogued over these 100 pages paints a bizarre picture of the scale of the deception. What began as a major investigation into political campaign donations concluded with a detailed inventory of personal indulgence, ranging from luxury vehicles to basic kitchen tools.

John Swinney today said he felt “betrayed” by Peter Murrell’s actions - but initially resisted saying sorry to all those who had donated money and says there won’t be any recompense.

Some of the Q&A with reporters 👇 https://t.co/RdDtCdeVKw pic.twitter.com/h7xINcVwUN — @GinaDavidson (@ginadavidsonlbc) May 25, 2026

As Peter Murrell awaits his sentencing in custody, the public and party faithful are left to process the full, shocking extent of this unprecedented funding betrayal.