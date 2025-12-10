A storm of indignation has swept across Bolton and Greater Manchester following the charging of 28-year-old Afghan national Sultani Bakatash for the rape and sexual assault of two 14-year-old girls in a residential flat, a case that has reignited urgent debate about child protection, online grooming, and immigration scrutiny.

In what police have described as a 'deeply concerning' incident, Bakatash was arrested early on Sunday, 7 December, after a report of a serious sexual assault at a flat in the Middle Hulton area of Bolton. He has since been charged with two counts of rape of a girl under 16, one count of sexual assault, and one count of assault by penetration.

He appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on 9 December via a Dari interpreter. The bench refused bail, citing the gravity of the indictable-only offences, and remanded him in custody ahead of his next hearing at the Crown Court in Bolton, scheduled for 13 January 2026.

Disturbing Allegations and Police Statement

Police said Bakatash had allegedly been in contact with the victims, both aged 14, online before meeting them at the flat in Bolton.

According to the public statement from Greater Manchester Police (GMP), both girls are being supported by specialist safeguarding teams as detectives probe the full circumstances of the incident. Officers said they are not seeking any additional suspects in connection with the case.

Helen Critchley, GMP's Bolton district commander, said: 'This is a deeply concerning report, and our priority is supporting the two young girls and their families at this traumatic time.' She added that the force has mobilised all available resources to expedite the investigation and bring clarity to what happened.

Court Details and Legal Process

At the court hearing on 9 December, prosecutors outlined the charges: two counts of rape, one count of sexual assault, and one count of assault by penetration, emphasising the serious nature of the alleged offences.

Bail was vehemently opposed by the prosecution and refused by the bench, with the magistrates noting the case's indictable-only status and remanding Bakatash into custody.

The defendant is due to appear before the Crown Court at Bolton on 13 January 2026, where evidence, including potential digital communications, timeline of contact, and witness testimony, will be weighed.

WATCH: The Horrific Moment Two Afghan Invaders Kidnap A British Schoolgirl and then Rape Her!



One of the rapists lawyers said the footage was so harrowing it would cause riots!



Get Every Single One Of These Vile Savages Out Of The UK NOW https://t.co/qKgTKrxVcK pic.twitter.com/55sNGiPfoE — James Goddard (@JamesPGoddard90) December 9, 2025

Community Outrage and Public Safety Concerns

The case has sent shockwaves through the local community. For many, the allegation that a man groomed underage girls online before allegedly drugging and abusing them feeds into deep anxieties surrounding child safety and the vulnerability of minors to exploitation in a digital age.

Campaigners and child protection advocates say the incident underscores the urgent need for stronger safeguards for minors, particularly when it comes to online contact, digital grooming, and access to vulnerable teenagers living away from family supervision.

The fact that Bakatash reportedly holds indefinite leave to remain in the UK, and that his family also resides here, adds complexity to the public discourse. Many are calling for a review of how asylum, immigration, and residency policies intersect with community safety and the protection of children.

Authorities have strongly urged the public to avoid speculation while criminal proceedings are ongoing, emphasising the importance of preserving the dignity and privacy of the victims.

Ignorance of the law is no excuse.



There is no cultural issue.



The penalty for rape in Afghanistan under the current Taliban regime is severe, often resulting in the death penalty, especially for gang-rape. https://t.co/S4R8Kg7QZw — Chris Parry (@DrChrisParry) December 9, 2025

Wider Context — Legacy of Exploitation Cases

This incident occurs against a backdrop of repeated convictions in Greater Manchester for grooming, child sexual exploitation, and historic abuse. In September 2025, GMP closed a prolonged safeguarding investigation, which resulted in a 16½-year sentence for a man found guilty of multiple offences against a child.

The court's aggressive approach this time, rapid arrest, charges, denial of bail, and commitment to a Crown Court trial, may reflect lessons learned from previous failures to adequately protect vulnerable minors and respond swiftly to serious allegations.

With the next court hearing scheduled for 13 January 2026, attention will now turn to the presentation of evidence: digital communications, timeline of contact, and testimony from the victims and possibly third-party witnesses. The outcome could shape public confidence in both the criminal justice system and the systems designed to integrate migrants and asylum-holders.

This shocking case has laid bare vulnerabilities in child protection in Greater Manchester, and will likely fuel renewed calls for stricter safeguarding measures, digital eligibility checks, and more robust support for victims.