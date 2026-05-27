Astronomers and social media users have been debating the newly discovered interstellar object 3I/ATLAS after viral videos claimed it was moving in unusual ways through the Solar System. The discussion intensified after clips shared on TikTok suggested scientists were 'baffled' by the object becoming brighter following its close approach to the Sun.

The claims quickly fuelled online speculation that the object could be artificial or linked to extraterrestrial activity, with some users suggesting the increased luminosity was a form of 'signal' or propulsion system. However, astronomers and space researchers have not presented any evidence supporting theories involving alien technology or artificial spacecraft.

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3I/ATLAS is considered scientifically significant because it is only the third confirmed interstellar object ever detected passing through the Solar System, following the discoveries of 'Oumuamua in 2017 and comet 2I/Borisov in 2019. Because such objects originate outside the Solar System, astronomers study them closely for clues about how planetary systems form in other parts of the galaxy.

TikTok Videos Fuelled UFO Speculation

One widely shared TikTok video claimed scientists were confused after 3I/ATLAS appeared to brighten following its movement around the Sun. The video alleged the object had changed direction and was moving closer back to Earth instead of leaving the Solar System. It also suggested the brightening could indicate 'some kind of fusion' causing the object to produce more light.

'What does this brightness mean? Is it signalling to us?' the narrator asked during the clip.

No scientific agency or observatory has publicly suggested the object is artificial or behaving outside expected physical processes linked to comets and interstellar bodies.

Social media users reacted with a mix of jokes, scepticism and concern. One commenter wrote: 'Pretty sure it passed us already,' while another joked: 'Who's on board the Atlas?' Others criticised the viral videos entirely, with one user responding: 'Yall be lying so bad.'

Scientists Say Brightening Is Likely Natural

Astronomers have long observed that comets and icy interstellar objects can become brighter when approaching the Sun because heat causes frozen gases and material to evaporate into space. This process, known as outgassing, creates glowing clouds of gas and dust around the object that reflect sunlight and make the object appear brighter when viewed from Earth.

🇷🇺 Putin was directly asked whether 3I Atlas is an alien spacecraft, and the response was too polished to be improvised.



The CIA also wouldn't deny it.



Dr. Avi Loeb created the Loeb Scale to rank interstellar objects by threat level, rated 3I Atlas a 4 out of 10, and then… https://t.co/sNkya3Kyoi pic.twitter.com/Xt38Q5xpTz — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 14, 2026

You remember that comet/alien ship, 3I/ATLAS, that passed by the earth in October last year. Ever since that mothership or comet passed by people have been seeing fireballs explode in the air with orbs coming out of the explosion, while everyone on earth seems to be losing their… pic.twitter.com/WFPNEk09KE — ImmanuelNietzsche (@33Nietzsche) May 9, 2026

No observatory or scientific agency monitoring 3I/ATLAS has suggested the observed brightening points to artificial activity or advanced technology. 3I/ATLAS continues to be described publicly as a rare but natural interstellar object.

Online Debate Continues Across Social Media

The viral reaction surrounding 3I/ATLAS has highlighted how quickly space discoveries can become tied to conspiracy theories and UFO speculation online. Posts discussing the object have spread widely across TikTok and Reddit, where some users claimed governments or space agencies could be hiding information about the object's true nature despite no evidence supporting those allegations.

Others argued the excitement reflected growing public fascination with UFOs, artificial intelligence and unexplained space phenomena following years of increased attention on unidentified aerial phenomena and declassified government reports.

Astronomers continue tracking 3I/ATLAS as part of routine scientific observation, even as online speculation surrounding the object continues spreading across social media.