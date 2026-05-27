Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs has been arrested in Wisconsin and charged with multiple offences linked to an alleged domestic incident, according to local authorities. The 28-year-old NFL player was taken into custody on Tuesday and booked into the Brown County Jail following an investigation by the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department.

Police said Jacobs faces five charges, including felony strangulation and suffocation, battery linked to domestic abuse, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and intimidation of a victim. The investigation relates to an incident reported on 23 May after officers responded to what authorities described as a disturbance complaint involving the player.

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Jacobs' legal team has denied the allegations and urged the public not to rush to judgement while the case remains in its early stages. The Green Bay Packers and the NFL both confirmed they were aware of the situation but declined to comment further while legal proceedings continue.

Police Investigation Led To Arrest

According to a statement released by Hobart-Lawrence Police Chief Michael Renkas, officers were first called to the scene shortly after 8:30 am local time on Saturday following reports of a disturbance involving Jacobs. Detectives later opened an investigation before an arrest was carried out on Tuesday.

Authorities said the investigation remains active and that no additional details are being released publicly at this stage. Court records showed Jacobs later posted bond reportedly set at $1,350 (about £1,000) ahead of a scheduled court appearance.

Through attorneys David Z. Chesnoff, Richard A. Schonfeld and Clarence Duchac, Jacobs denied wrongdoing and said important evidence connected to the case had not yet been made public.

'We ask that everyone reserve judgement until all facts are known and the legal process is allowed to proceed fairly,' his legal representatives said in a statement reported by multiple US outlets.

NFL And Packers Monitoring Situation

The Green Bay Packers released a short statement acknowledging the arrest but said the organisation would not comment further because the matter remains ongoing. The NFL also confirmed it had been in contact with the team regarding the case.

Under the NFL's personal conduct policy, players accused of domestic violence-related offences can face league discipline even while criminal proceedings remain unresolved. However, neither the league nor the Packers have announced any disciplinary action involving Jacobs so far.

The NFL has previously placed players on the commissioner's exempt list during ongoing investigations involving serious allegations, although no decision regarding Jacobs has been announced publicly at this stage.

Jacobs joined Green Bay in 2024 on a reported four-year contract worth approximately $48 million after previously playing for the Las Vegas Raiders, where he established himself as one of the NFL's leading running backs.

The running back has been one of the Packers' key offensive players since arriving in Wisconsin and is regarded as one of the league's more productive rushing players in recent seasons. Across his NFL career, Jacobs has recorded more than 7,800 rushing yards and 74 rushing touchdowns.

The case is expected to continue through the Wisconsin court system in the coming weeks as investigators and prosecutors review the allegations connected to the reported incident.