Katie Price told fans she 'don't need a king' in a defiant Instagram post on Monday, even as the search for her missing husband, Lee Andrews, took a sharp twist when his father said the on‑the‑run personal trainer is actually under arrest.

Price, 48, has spent nearly two weeks publicly appealing for information on Andrews, who she said had vanished without contact. The former glamour model has shared fragments of voice notes, cryptic quotes and emotional updates with her followers, framing the situation as a deeply worrying disappearance.

Police involvement has not been detailed publicly, and official confirmation of Andrews' status has yet to emerge, so much of what is circulating rests on family claims and social media interpretation rather than hard documentation.

'King' Remark and the Search for Lee Andrews

Price's latest post, widely shared by fans, featured the line: 'I don't need a king to call me queen. I crowned myself.' It read like a line drawn in the sand, an assertion of independence from the man she only recently married and whose whereabouts she has repeatedly described as unknown.

Within hours, however, her Instagram feed veered back towards longing. In a follow‑up post, she shared three heart images: the first broken, with the caption 'Without you;' the second shown repaired, reading 'When I see you;' and the third a glowing, smiling heart beside the words 'When I'm with you.' Another slide then undercut the talk of not needing a king altogether: 'I choose you and I'll choose you over and over and over. Without pause. Without a doubt, in a heartbeat I'll keep choosing you.'

It is this whiplash between independence and devotion that has fuelled questions about what Price really knows about Andrews' situation, and how much of the story she is willing — or even able — to tell. She has already rolled back one of her earlier claims, quietly withdrawing a previous insistence that there was 'no suspicion' he had been arrested.

That suspicion hardened into something closer to a claim on Saturday, when Andrews' father, Pete, spoke to the Daily Mail. 'Lee is OK. He has not been kidnapped but he is under arrest,' he said. He admitted he did not know what his son had been arrested for, or where he was being held, adding only, 'He will call me later today. He is not at my house.'

Those remarks, unverified by any police statement, marked the first time a close family member publicly contradicted the narrative of a man simply vanishing.

Family Claims, Social Media Clues and Shifting Narrative

To recall, Price had earlier suggested in a voice note that Andrews had been 'taken,' a phrase that drew immediate scrutiny. In a clip she later shared online — which she said offered a glimpse into the first hours after he disappeared — she could be heard trying to contact her father‑in‑law, Peter, to update him on what she believed had happened to her husband.

Observers quickly began pointing out inconsistencies. If Andrews had been taken, by whom? If he was under arrest, as his father now claims, when did that happen, and why was Price still describing him as missing? None of those questions has been resolved publicly.

Meanwhile, Andrews' own Instagram account, with close to 150,000 followers, added another curious detail. On Monday, the bio section on his profile changed. A line that had previously promoted his adult content platform quietly disappeared. There was no explanation. For a man ostensibly out of contact, the timing of the update was difficult to ignore.

Price herself has kept up a steady stream of posts about Andrews, mingling worry with romantic devotion and a touch of self‑mythologising. For some fans, that has created a sense of raw honesty. For others, the constant drip of quotes and half‑details, instead of clear information, has blurred the line between a private family crisis and a rolling social media storyline.

Adding another voice to the mix, Andrews' ex, Alana Percival, has been issuing her own pointed messages. On Monday she shared a quote reading, 'Karma: no need for revenge. Just sit back and wait.' In a follow‑up, she posted, 'Those who hurt you will eventually screw up themselves and if you are lucky, God will let you watch.' She did not name Andrews or Price, but the timing and tone made the target obvious to many of her followers.

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What is left, for now, is a messy patchwork. A wife telling millions of people she is searching for her 'missing' husband. A father stating that same man is under arrest, without knowing for what, or where. An ex‑partner hinting at comeuppance. And an Instagram bio that keeps changing while its owner is meant to be out of reach.

With no official confirmation from authorities, and no public record of charges or a detention location, none of these accounts can yet be treated as definitive. Until that happens, both fans and critics are left reading between the lines of other people's posts, trying to piece together a story that may, in reality, be very different from the one playing out on their screens.