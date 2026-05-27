Meghan Markle is reportedly preparing to reach out to Queen Camilla during a summer visit to London, despite Prince Harry's warnings not to trust her, as she weighs up whether to join him on a much discussed return to the UK after nearly four years away. A source quoted by heat claims the Duchess of Sussex sees Camilla as a possible route to a wider royal thaw and is quietly planning a face to face meeting when she returns from California.

The latest reports come after a long stretch in which Meghan has remained in Montecito, where she and Harry have built a new life with their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, four, since stepping back as senior royals six years ago. Her last visit to Britain was for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022. Since then, the couple's standing in Hollywood has appeared more complicated, with one of the clearest signs in February when Netflix chief Ted Sarandos unfollowed Meghan on social media and distanced himself from her lifestyle brand before later being photographed with her again.

Meghan's Reported Royal Pivot

Against that backdrop, insiders quoted by heat say Meghan has begun to view some form of reconciliation with the Royal Family as a practical move for both personal and professional reasons. In their account, she now believes that returning to the UK and trying to mend fences could deliver what one source called an 'ultimate brand boost' for the Sussexes at a time when opportunities in the United States are no longer quite as automatic.

Queen Camilla is said to be central to that rethink. The insider claims Meghan, 44, is 'making plans to reach out' to the Queen, whom the magazine describes as her 'royal nemesis'. The reported aim is a private meeting if Meghan joins Harry in Britain.

'Meghan knows that Camilla isn't her biggest fan but she says she's made up her mind to try and she's going to throw herself into it and hope that her true intentions are seen because she swears she really wants to fix this,' the source said. They added that Meghan does not intend to 'grovel', but understands that Camilla, alongside the Princess of Wales, 'holds a huge amount of influence over who gets access to the family and the decisions that are made'.

Those comments frame the outreach as carefully calculated. After years of reported silence between the two women, the source says Meghan has been 'watching everything Camilla has been up to like a hawk', looking for a genuine point of contact that might make a rapprochement seem less forced.

Shared Causes And Royal Tensions

The bridge Meghan reportedly hopes to use is Camilla's public work on domestic abuse. Queen Camilla has been patron of the charity SafeLives since 2020 and spoke on International Women's Day last year about standing with women who have experienced violence. Meghan's own advocacy for women and girls began before her royal life, including her work as a UN Women's Advocate and later campaigns focused on education, menstrual health and women's rights.

According to the insider, Meghan 'genuinely admires how Camilla is taking that on' and sees domestic violence advocacy as a credible way to connect. The suggestion is that she may praise Camilla's efforts and even offer support for the cause in the United States as an olive branch. The source also claims Meghan has considered attending UK events linked to Camilla's work 'as a show of solidarity'.

There is also a recognition that suspicion runs both ways. The same insider says Meghan accepts that 'every step has to be very measured' because Camilla may be wary of her motives. Even so, Meghan is said to feel she 'at least has to try', arguing that arriving in Britain 'with no game plan' would leave her feeling 'helpless and frightened'.

The Princess of Wales remains part of the wider backdrop. Long running tensions between Meghan and Kate have been reported since before Meghan's wedding to Harry in 2018, when the pair were said to have fallen out over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress in the row dubbed 'bridesmaid dress gate'. Harry later said he found Meghan 'in tears' over the disagreement.

heat's source goes further, claiming Meghan has 'done trying to kiss up to Kate' and now sees building some kind of understanding with Queen Camilla as her 'best, and really only, bet'. In a claim that has not been independently verified, the insider says Meghan is aware of speculation that Camilla and Kate have a 'somewhat frosty relationship', and suggests that 'Kate's distaste for Meghan could be key' to winning Camilla over, with talk of jealousy and an 'uneasy truce' at the top of the Firm.

None of those allegations about personal rivalries has been confirmed by the Palace, and they should be treated with caution. Buckingham Palace has not publicly commented on the reported tensions.

Camilla's Confidence, Harry's Doubts

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Queen Camilla is said to be enjoying a stronger run of public support after a four day US state visit with King Charles last month, during which she did not meet Harry or Meghan. Onlookers described her as 'unruffled' and 'relaxed' as she returned to London, while photos from the trip showed her laughing with Donald and Melania Trump at the White House and chatting with Anna Wintour and Sarah Jessica Parker in New York.

According to heat's source, the 78 year old Queen is 'basking' in praise for the visit and feels more secure in her public standing than at any point since her coronation. The insider claims she now sees herself as 'just as popular as Kate' and is reluctant to 'share the spotlight willingly'.

That confidence has reportedly fed into a firmer message for the Prince and Princess of Wales. The source alleges Camilla told Kate, 'We're not going anywhere', and warned that she and Prince William should 'cool their jets' because she and Charles have no plans to step aside. Those claims cannot be independently verified.

Harry, meanwhile, is said to remain deeply sceptical of Meghan's reported plan. In his memoir, he described Camilla as a 'villain' and 'dangerous', accusing her of needing to 'rehabilitate her image' after her affair with Charles during his marriage to Diana. The heat insider says Harry's message to Meghan is blunt: 'Do not trust her.'

'Harry says it's foolish to even consider trusting Camilla,' the source claimed. 'Meghan says she knows that, and she says she's only doing this in an effort to make things less awkward.' The same account says Harry believes Camilla is 'too poisonous for any sort of bridge to be built', while Meghan, despite saying she would walk away if she encountered 'vitriol', believes trying to reset the relationship is the only way she can return to Britain without feeling she is walking into a cold war.

With no official confirmation from the royals involved, the reports remain speculation rather than established fact. Until Kensington Palace or Buckingham Palace responds, and until Meghan or Harry speak on the record, the true state of relations will remain behind closed doors.