Alleged alien bodies from four different species have reportedly been recovered from downed spacecraft and are now in US government custody, according to claims made by defence scientist Hal Puthoff during a UFO roundtable on The Diary of a CEO podcast recorded in the United States.

Puthoff is not being presented here as a random online theorist. He has long been associated with CIA funded research and previously advised the Pentagon's Advanced Aerospace Weapon System Applications Program, one of the better documented US government efforts to study unidentified aerial phenomena. His comments, made alongside Age of Disclosure director Dan Farrah and reported by Fox News, arrive as the Trump administration pushes for greater declassification of UAP material and after earlier sworn claims that the US has recovered 'non human biologics' from crash sites.

'At Least Four Types'

Puthoff's central claim was blunt. Speaking about UFO encounters, he argued that the sophistication of the technology described by witnesses suggests the objects are not appearing by accident.

'Given the level of quality of their technology, if they didn't want to be seen, we wouldn't be seeing them,' he said on the podcast. 'So it seems like, I would say there's evidence that, for whatever reason, they're wanting to be seen.'

He then went further, saying people involved in alleged crash retrievals had told him they encountered not just wreckage but bodies.

'People who have been involved in recoveries have said there are at least four types. Four separate types,' Puthoff claimed. 'Now I have not had direct access to that but I believe the people who I talked to, four separate types of life.'

That distinction matters. Puthoff was relaying what others allegedly told him, not describing material he has personally examined, and there is no public documentation to support the claim that the US has recovered alien species. No government agency has confirmed the existence of recovered extraterrestrial bodies, and the claim remains unverified.

Ex-CIA and Pentagon officials describe FOUR ALIEN SPECIES visiting our planet



Physicist Harold Puthoff claims high‑level sources identified all four species after alien craft were reportedly found on Earth



There are greys, nordics, insectoids and, of course, reptilians pic.twitter.com/uui8KrVAk1 — RT (@RT_com) May 20, 2026

According to previous remarks attributed to former AAWSAP colleague Dr Eric Davis and reported by the New York Post, the four alleged types are said to include the familiar Grays, more human looking Nordics, reptile like Reptilians and mantis shaped Insectoids. Davis has also been quoted as saying intelligence reports describe them as broadly humanoid, with two arms, two legs and upright posture, even if their faces and skin vary dramatically from ours.

None of that taxonomy is officially recognised. But within UFO circles, it fits neatly into long standing lore rather than breaking new ground. Author Kent Heckenlively, who wrote Catastrophic Disclosure, told Fox News Digital that he had heard similar accounts from other researchers.

The Four Species Claim

Heckenlively said the Grays are treated as the baseline in UFO lore, commonly described as small, hairless beings with large black eyes. He said the Nordics are said to resemble humans most closely, while Reptilians are described as scaled, lizard like beings, and Insectoids are often likened to praying mantises.

'The Insectoids seem to be rarely seen,' Heckenlively said. 'But when they are described by people, they are often described as the beings in charge, which is a little bit terrifying to me.'

The latest claims surface as Trump era officials push a broader message of transparency around UAPs. Fox News reported that the Pentagon released a second tranche of UFO related documents on Friday, part of that wider effort.

Former CIA and Pentagon contractors claim that a recovered UFO wreckage contained four specific types of alien species:



Grays: Small, hairless humanoids with oversized heads and giant, pitch-black almond eyes that are said to communicate entirely through telepathy.



Nordics:… pic.twitter.com/SbAUiGpkjF — Valuetainment (@valuetainment) May 21, 2026

Heckenlively welcomed the direction of travel, but said partial disclosure would not be enough. 'The thing I always say is it's hard to tell just a little bit of the truth,' he said. 'Once you start telling the truth, you've got to tell it all. So I really think that the Trump administration has shown that they are interested in getting the truth out. I think some of the releases have been truly remarkable.'

The current debate is shaped in part by earlier testimony from former Air Force intelligence officer and UAP Task Force member David Grusch, who told Congress in 2023 that the US government possessed 'non human biologics' recovered from multiple downed craft, according to reports cited by the New York Post. Grusch's claims drew, in part, on material connected to Farrah's documentary Age of Disclosure.

Farrah told Fox News' Jesse Watters Primetime that several senior intelligence figures interviewed for the film said there had been dozens of crashed craft of non human origin over the years. He added that elements of the government had recovered both technology and, in some cases, bodies from those craft.

Why Scepticism Remains

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Even so, none of the claims cited here has been independently verified with public physical evidence. They remain a chain of testimony, documentaries and media appearances, but still fall short of proof that would stand up to scientific scrutiny.

Heckenlively also sounded a note of caution about what full contact might mean, suggesting it should not automatically be assumed to be benign.

'It may not be that these aliens are demons, but maybe they have fundamentally different ways of approaching the world that we would find objectionable,' he told Fox News Digital. 'Maybe there are good reasons to stay apart from each other. Maybe they have just figured out there would be such inevitable clashes because we have such different views of morality that any contact should be extremely limited.'

That leaves the story in familiar territory: vivid claims, strong belief and little hard evidence. Until there is publicly accessible, verifiable proof, any suggestion that the US government is storing alien bodies from four separate species remains highly speculative and should be treated with caution.