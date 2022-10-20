After taking the wraps off the much-awaited iPhone 14 series, Apple is reportedly prepping to unveil the iPhone SE 4. Notably, the 4th-gen iPhone SE might draw inspiration from the iPhone XR for its outward appearance.

To recap, Apple launched the iPhone XR in 2018. There have been a lot of rumours surrounding the iPhone SE 4 lately. However, the Cupertino-based tech firm is still mum on its plan to launch a new iPhone SE model.

Still, a slew of iPhone SE 4 renders have surfaced online ahead of its rumoured 2023 debut. Interestingly, the upcoming iPhone SE isn't likely to follow in the footsteps of its predecessor as far as design is concerned.

Notably, the current-gen iPhone SE models sport a 4.7-inch screen. However, the fourth-generation iPhone SE is tipped to break from the tradition and feature a larger 6.1-inch display.

There's still a dearth of official confirmation regarding the bigger screen size. Yet, it looks like the speculation might turn out to be true.

A set of newly leaked renders showcases an all-new iPhone SE 4 design. These renders have been shared by tipster Jon Prosser on his YouTube channel, Front Page Tech.

It is worth mentioning here that Prosser hasn't shared official renders of the device. These images are merely based on the rumours surrounding the iPhone SE 4.

This will not be the first time an SE model will bear a striking resemblance to a non-SE iPhone. For instance, the iPhone SE 2 and SE 3 came with the same design as the iPhone 8.

Now, the leaked renders suggest the upcoming iPhone SE 4 will adopt a design that resembles the iPhone XR. The next iPhone SE will come with thin bezels on top and bottom like previously launched models.

Also, the device will have a notched display without a Home button. Apple utilized the Home button in earlier models to serve as a fingerprint scanner.

However, the word on the street is that the American tech giant will introduce a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the iPhone SE 4. So, the 4th-gen iPhone SE could sport a 6.1-inch display with slim bezels.

Regrettably, Prosser did not divulge details about the iPhone SE 4 hardware. Regardless, the handset is likely to pack an Apple A15 or A16 Bionic chipset.

In the photography department, the SE 4 appears to have a single rear camera setup with an LED flash. The speaker grilles, as well as the Lightning port, are seen on the bottom edge of the phone.

There's a mute switch along with volume buttons on the left edge of the SE 4. The SIM slot and the power button are placed on the right side of the handset. Lastly, the iPhone SE 4 could be available in Red, White, and Black colour options.