The Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphones are creating a buzz even before they go official next year. The lineup is tipped to bring a myriad of improvements over the existing Galaxy S22 series.

For instance, tipster Yogesh Brar claims the Galaxy S23 will use a larger battery to draw its juices. This will be a significant upgrade over the unimpressive battery unit that powers up the Galaxy S22.

On the downside, the upcoming Galaxy S-series smartphones aren't likely to come with a charger. For those unaware, the Korean smartphone giant has stopped including a charger with most of its devices.

A majority of details about the next Galaxy S-series flagship devices have already leaked. So, it is safe to assume that the Galaxy S22 series successors are on the verge of breaking cover.

According to a new leak (via TelecomTalk), Samsung isn't planning to equip the Galaxy S23 with a robust battery. As mentioned earlier, the current-gen Galaxy S22 has a scaled-down 3,700mAh battery unit.

As a result, Galaxy S22 users have to charge their phones several times throughout the day. Much to the chagrin of Samsung fans, the upcoming S-series devices aren't likely to offer any major improvement in terms of battery life either.

if the new piece of information shared by tipster Yogesh Brar is anything to go by, the Galaxy S23 will pack a slightly larger 3,900mAh battery. Samsung claims the current model supports 25W fast charging.

Also, the company suggests the existing model can support 10W wireless charging. Still, this isn't something to cheer about since consumers have to pay more for the charger as it won't be included in the box.

Qualcomm will reportedly provide its latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset for the upcoming Galaxy S23. However, Samsung could launch Exynos 2300 SoC-backed models in some regions.

Moreover, the handset is tipped to feature a 6.1-inch AMOLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution. This screen could deliver a decent 120Hz refresh rate.

A standard punch-hole cutout could house the front-mounted 10MP selfie camera. The Galaxy S23 will reportedly retain the triple rear camera setup of its precursor.

In other words, the Galaxy S23 will get a 50MP main sensor, a 10MP telephoto sensor, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Notably, the primary sensor supports OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation).