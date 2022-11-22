Apple iPhones have a reputation for carrying steep price tags. However, the Cupertino-based tech giant also targets budget-conscious buyers with the iPhone SE series.

So far, Apple has released three iterations of the iPhone SE lineup. The highly anticipated fourth-generation iPhone SE will reportedly bring an array of impressive upgrades over its predecessors.

A new report by PhoneArena claims the Apple iPhone SE 4 will be a flagship killer smartphone. The handset will reportedly give Android smartphones a run for their money when it goes official in Spring 2023.

While the existing iPhone SE models continue to sell like hotcakes, they've never been touted as flagship killers. Also, these affordable iPhone models aren't even considered to be the best value-for-money offerings.

However, the new report suggests the iPhone SE 4 will break with tradition and offer a myriad of newfangled features. For instance, the handset will reportedly adopt an all-new design.

Notably, the iPhone SE 4 will draw inspiration from the iPhone XR for its outward appearance. So, the SE lineup might finally oust the fingerprint identity sensor (Touch ID) in favour of the facial recognition system (Face ID).

Regrettably, the SE 4 might get the same 6.1-inch LCD panel as the iPhone XR. Also, this display delivers 720p resolution, which is quite disappointing for a handset launching in 2024.

A considerable number of smartphones currently feature a display with Full HD 1080p resolution. Thankfully, the SE 4 will at least carry an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

Furthermore, the handset might use a 3,000mAh battery to draw its juices. This cell will reportedly support 20W fast charging and 7.5W wireless charging.

Under the hood, the iPhone SE 4 will pack a new Apple A16 Bionic processor that powers the iPhone 14 Pro series. Some reports claim the device could get the A15 chip that powers the non-Pro iPhone 14 models instead.

For optics, the SE 4 will reportedly house a 12MP rear camera and a 7MP selfie camera on the front. Lastly, Apple could launch the iPhone SE 4 early to neutralize the unimpressive sales of the iPhone 14 series.