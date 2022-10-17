A recently leaked Samsung Galaxy S23 protective case suggests the Galaxy S22 series successors will adopt a uniform design language. Also, the corner design showcased in the leaked protective case is gaining divided opinions.

Each model in the Galaxy S23 series has a case. Interestingly, there's a protective case for a model dubbed Galaxy S23 Pro, which is the wrong name. This could be the Galaxy S23+.

The official-looking Galaxy S23 protective case images have been shared by tipster Ice universe. Now, some hawk-eyed fans have noticed two things that have stirred a debate.

The generic cases shown in the images belong to the Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Pro (Galaxy S23+), and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. In the images, the part that protects the rear camera setup adopts an identical back design.

However, all three models in the Galaxy S23 series will boast different camera specs. The highest-end Galaxy S23 Ultra will reportedly come with a camera module that comprises five sensors.

Despite housing an alleged 200MP sensor on the back, the Galaxy S23 Ultra's camera module doesn't have a huge bump. However, it is still unclear how the Galaxy S23 Ultra model will look when it breaks the cover.

Amid the lack of an official confirmation, some reports suggest the Galaxy S23 Ultra will retain the design language of its predecessor. However, it will sport a slightly boxier and flatter form factor for a more modern aesthetic.

The leaked images of the Galaxy S23 Ultra case show similar rounded corners that appear on the base Galaxy S23 and the S23+ models. However, this isn't likely to be the case, according to a report by Phone Arena.

Nevertheless, the Galaxy S23 Ultra case itself has straight edges, whereas the cases for the other S23 series smartphones have round edges. So, it is safe to assume that the Galaxy S23 and S23+ will have rounded-corner paper inserts.

Furthermore, the Galaxy S23 Ultra could feature flatter sides than its predecessor. It could be taller and wider than the 2022 model as well. Aside from this, the upcoming S23 Ultra will reportedly come with slimmer bezels.

The S23 and S23 Plus, on the other hand, are likely to sport more rounded edges than their precursors. Aside from this, they could have wider bezels.

Past leaks also suggest the Galaxy S23 and S32 Plus smartphones will pack larger batteries than the outgoing models. Under the hood, the series will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

Lastly, the lineup will be available for purchase in four colour options. Samsung is reportedly gearing up to unveil the Galaxy S23 series smartphones in February 2023.