Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 series models at its Far Out 2022 event. As expected, the new iPhones created a lot of buzz in the smartphone market.

However, the rumour mill is already speculating about the newly launched iPhone 14 series successors. Apple is reportedly gearing up for a 2023 event where the company could launch its next iPhones.

Nothing is set in stone yet since Apple is still mum on its plan to announce the iPhone 15 series next year. A Forbes report has shed some light on the iPhone 14 series' successors.

According to the report, the iPhone 15 will pack the latest X70 modem from Qualcomm. The report suggests Apple will use a modem from Qualcomm because its in-house modems aren't likely to go official anytime soon.

To recap, the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 series models use Qualcomm's X55, X60, and X65 modems, respectively. It is no secret that Apple will have to use a USB-C port on its next iPhones to avoid getting banned in the European market.

So, the iPhone 15 models will probably feature a USB-C port for charging. In other words, Apple could ditch the Lightning port in favour of a more standard USB-C port.

However, the European Union will enforce the law by the Fall of 2024, while the iPhone 15 is tipped to arrive in 2023. So, there is a possibility that the iPhone 16 series could come with a USB-C port instead.

The word on the street is that the Cupertino-based tech giant is currently testing USB-C ports on its upcoming iPhone models. Likewise, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims the next iPhones will adopt a unified design that takes full advantage of Dynamic Island.

In his Power On newsletter, Gurman also predicts the Touch ID feature isn't likely to return on the iPhone 15 series models. Also, the next iPhone lineup could eliminate the Pro Max model.

The Pro Max model will reportedly debut with an Ultra moniker next year. Regrettably, the iPhone 15 series will reportedly carry a steeper price tag than its predecessor. Apple could increase the price up to $100.