More vital pieces of information about Google's first-ever foldable phone, dubbed Pixel Fold, have surfaced online. The Pixel Fold has been in the rumour mill for quite some time now.

As a result, some of the key specifications of the upcoming foldable phone have already been revealed. Likewise, details about the Google Pixel Fold launch timeline have also popped up on the internet recently.

Now, developer Kuba Wojciechowski has shared the Pixel Fold smartphone's display specifications with 91mobiles. To recap, Wojciechowski recently predicted that the foldable phone would feature three cameras on the back.

Moreover, Google is reportedly referring to the foldable device as Felix. The noted developer suggests Google Fold will feature two displays from Samsung.

In other words, the Korean tech giant will supply Google with external and internal displays for the Pixel Fold. The internal folding screen will support 1840×2208 resolution, and its dimensions are 123mm x 148mm.

Furthermore, the display will support a peak brightness of 1200 nits and offer 800 nits of average brightness. The internal flexible display is tipped to offer high refresh rate support.

According to Wojciechowski, it could support up to a 120Hz refresh rate. However, the developer says he isn't certain. Regrettably, he did not divulge more details about the Pixel Fold's display specifications.

Yet, past leaks suggest the foldable phone will get a Sony IMX787 primary sensor on the back. Also, it could come with an IMX386 ultra-wide lens, as well as an S5K3J1 telephoto lens.

The inner display will probably house an IMX355 sensor. Upfront, the Pixel Fold could feature an S5K3J1 telephoto selfie camera.

Google is reportedly prepping to bring its Pixel Fold into the market before 2022 ends. Alternatively, the tech giant could unveil its maiden foldable smartphone in March 2023.

In the meantime, Google is still mum on its plan to even launch a foldable device. Some reports indicated the company would tease the Pixel Fold at the Made by Google 2022 event. However, that did not happen.

It will be interesting to see whether the Google Pixel Fold will garner as much popularity as Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4.