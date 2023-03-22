There's a lot of hype surrounding Apple's next-generation iPhones. The American tech giant is expected to bring a myriad of major upgrades to its iPhone 15 series. On the downside, analyst Jeff Pu claims Apple is planning to increase the price of the iPhone 15 Pro.

However, Apple could justify the steep price tag by bringing more exclusive features to the iPhone 15 Pro series. For instance, renowned leaker Ice Universe predicts the iPhone 15 Pro Max (aka iPhone 15 Ultra) will have the world's thinnest bezels.

Aside from this, past leaks claim the iPhone 15 Pro will replace dedicated volume buttons with a unified button. Likewise, the company will reportedly oust the iconic volume ringer in favour of a button. So, the 2023 iPhone will be Apple's first smartphone to ditch the volume ringer, which was introduced on the original iPhone back in 2007.

iPhone 15 Pro video leak

A newly surfaced video corroborates past leaks that suggest Apple will remove the ringer switch from its next iPhones. The video shared on Twitter by leaker ShrimpApplePro shows CAD renders of the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro. The clip was initially posted to the Chinese version of TikTok, Douyin. In the video, the new mute button and the volume rocker are seen in front and centre.

More cads images

The buttons!

Source in video pic.twitter.com/sxy9GaNCre — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) March 20, 2023

According to an earlier report by 9To5Mac, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max / Ultra will have a single button for adjusting volume. The report claims the same button can be used to increase, as well as lower the volume. Furthermore, the site suggests Apple will get rid of the classic mute switch and add a new pressing type button instead.

So, it is safe to assume that the iPhone 15 Pro series will replace the mechanical buttons with capacitive buttons that support haptic feedback. Moreover, this change will improve the design's durability. The aforesaid video showcases the iPhone 15 Pro from various angles. It suggests the bottom edge will feature a USB-C port.

The word on the street is that the Cupertino-based tech firm will abandon the Lightning port and use a more common USB-C port on the iPhone 15 series. However, the company could charge extra for the MFi (Made for iPhone) licensed accessories that deliver the best performance. According to folks at Tom's Guide, the company's Made for iPhone push isn't likely to align with EU rules.

Other expected design changes

Apple is reportedly on the verge of bringing the Dynamic Island to the entire iPhone 15 series. To recap, Dynamic Island was limited to the iPhone 14 Pro series last year. Aside from this, the tech behemoth is expected to bring a slew of more awe-inspiring design changes to its upcoming iPhones. For instance, the iPhone 15 Pro series will feature a titanium frame.

For comparison, the current-generation iPhones come in an aerospace-grade aluminium frame. Titanium is not only stronger but also lighter than aluminium. In other words, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max could weigh less than their predecessors, despite sporting the same 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screen sizes, respectively. The iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max is expected to get more design changes.

The Art of Shadow: A Close-up Render to Show You How a Curved Bezel Brings a Different Look. iPhone 15 Pro concept render-Space gray#Apple #iPhone #iPhone15Pro #iPhone15 pic.twitter.com/LP6nQ8XHci — Hans (@Hanstsaiz) February 28, 2023

The iPhone 15 Pro series will reportedly adopt a more rounded design, getting rid of the squarish design of the iPhone 14 Pro lineup. As a result, the iPhone 15 Pro will offer a comfier feel in hand. According to Ice Universe, the bezels on the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be 1.55mm (0.061 inches) thick. The bezels on the Galaxy S23, on the other hand, measure 1.95mm (0.076 inches) thick.

These are some of the new changes to expect from the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro lineup! What are you most excited about?



1.Titanium chassis + thinner bezels

2.Solid-state buttons

3.USB-C port

4.Periscope camera (only on Pro Max) pic.twitter.com/EZW0xg7qvF — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) March 20, 2023

As if that weren't enough, the iPhone 15 Pro series is expected to pack an A17 Bionic chip, which is made using the 3nm process. So, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max / Ultra could turn out to be major upgrades. Lastly, the upcoming iPhones could finally get periscope zoom to enable Apple's flagship phones to compete with the Galaxy S23 Ultra.