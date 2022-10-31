Apple came under fire from iPhone fans for restricting new features only to iPhone 14 Pro series models. So, the American tech giant is expected to amend its dilapidated reputation for ignoring non-Pro iPhone models next year with the iPhone 15 series.

There's been a lot of hype around the iPhone 14 series successors lately. In fact, all sorts of speculations around the iPhone 15 series have started surfacing online.

For instance, some reports suggest the next iPhones will not retain the home key. While nothing is set in stone yet, a new report claim Apple will get rid of the power and volume buttons with the iPhone 15 lineup.

The next iPhones could feature taptic buttons, according to noted industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In other words, the iPhone 15 series will not feature physical clickable volume and power buttons.

However, Kuo believes Apple will bring this change only to the high-end iPhone 15 Pro models. To recap, Apple ousted the clickable home button on the iPhone 7 in favour of a solid-state button.

So, Apple could face backlash for ignoring non-Pro models again next year. Nevertheless, the move aligns with an earlier report that indicated Apple wants to widen the gap between its standard and Pro models.

According to Kuo's latest survey, "two high-end iPhone 15/2H23 new iPhone models" will adopt a solid-state button design. This will resemble the home button layout of the iPhone 7, iPhone 8, and the iPhone SE 2 and 3.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are likely to boast these changes. Moreover, Apple could tout this as a durability feature available only on the higher-end iPhone 15 models.

Furthermore, Kuo suggests the solid-state volume buttons will use iPhone's Taptic Engine vibration motors to mimic a click-like feeling. In his tweet, Kuo said each iPhone will need three Taptic Engines to create a feeling of a click.

Notably, the iPhone currently uses only one Taptic Engine. Moreover, the iPhone 15 series will reportedly bring a USB type-C port to iPhones.

Also, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models will probably ship with more RAM than the iPhone 14 series.