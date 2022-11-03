Apple is expected to widen the gap between the Pro and non-Pro iPhones next year with the iPhone 15 series. As a result, the Pro models will get exclusive premium features including improved cameras, a powerful chipset, and more.

To recap, the recently unveiled iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max models come with the latest A16 Bionic chip. However, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus models pack an aged A15 Bionic chip.

Now, a new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests Apple will use Qualcomm modem chips for the iPhone 15 lineup. The word on the street is that the American tech giant will unveil the iPhone 14 series successors next year.

Qualcomm has already confirmed it will provide a large number of modem chips for upcoming Apple devices. This information doesn't align with earlier reports that indicated the semiconductor company would provide only a few modem chips.

To recap, Qualcomm previously indicated that it might supply a significant 20 percent of modem chips used by Apple in 2023. So, it is safe to assume that Apple will not start using its own modem chip next year.

Apple has been sparing no effort to develop its own modem chip in-house to reduce its dependence on Qualcomm. However, it doesn't look like the company has its own chips ready yet.

Gurman's report corroborates information shared by noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. According to Kuo, Apple failed to develop its own 5G modem chip, and Qualcomm will supply modem chips for Apple's 2023 iPhone lineup.

Despite initial failure, Kuo suggests Apple hasn't dropped the plan to make its own modem chip. To recap, Apple accused Qualcomm of piling royalties for technologies that didn't even belong to the company.

Moreover, the Cupertino-based tech firm wanted to stop paying fees to Qualcomm by switching to 5G. Apparently, Apple wanted to shift to Intel technology, but Intel couldn't meet Apple's standards.

As a result, Apple ended up settling its lawsuit with Qualcomm. Apple currently uses 5G modem chips from Qualcomm for its iPhone‌ and iPad lineups.

Apple has already acquired Intel's modem chip business in its attempt to develop its own modem chip. However, it looks like Apple will have to wait a little longer to end its reliance on Qualcomm.