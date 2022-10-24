Rumours about the iPhone 15 series started surfacing online shortly after the Far Out 2022 event, where Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 series.

This is barely surprising since all impending iPhones are usually subject to leaks ahead of launch. However, considering the iPhone 14 lineup introduced some exceptional features, there's a lot of hype around its successors.

The iPhone 14 Pro models brought major upgrades to last year's iPhone 13 series. Likewise, the iPhone 15 series is expected to boast even more improved features and higher-end specs.

First off, some reports suggest there will be a notable change in the naming pattern of the next iPhones. Apple is reportedly planning to oust the iPhone 15 Pro Max model in favour of the iPhone 15 Ultra.

The latest piece of information sheds some light on the build of the upcoming iPhone 15 series. Notably, renowned tipster LeaksApplePro has divulged key details about the Apple iPhone 15 Ultra.

According to the leaker, the Apple iPhone 15 Ultra will sport a premium look, courtesy of its titanium build. This information coincides with earlier reports that indicated the iPhone 14 Pro Max would have a titanium build.

However, this device could arrive with the iPhone 15 Ultra moniker rather than the iPhone 14 Pro Max handle. Unlike steel, titanium is a premium material that offers protection against scratches.

Moreover, titanium is stronger and weighs less than steel. Despite these advantages, the market isn't teeming with titanium-body smartphones.

In other words, the titanium build will be the iPhone 15 Ultra's unique selling point. On the downside, titanium isn't easy on the pocketbook. So, the Ultra model could carry a steep price tag.

Past leaks also suggest the iPhone 15 Ultra will pack a 3nm chip under the hood. Also, it could come with a USB-C port rather than a Lightning port.

The smartphone will reportedly offer longer battery life as well. Lastly, the Ultra model could house an improved rear camera setup.