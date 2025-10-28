Apple's next affordable iPhone may be getting a big-screen upgrade once reserved for its pricier siblings.

Fresh rumours surrounding the iPhone 17e suggest that Apple plans to bring the Dynamic Island—the interactive cut-out that first wowed fans on the Pro range—to its most budget-friendly model yet.

For loyal followers of the brand, this signals an intriguing shift: premium design might soon meet entry-level prices.

The tip came from a leaker known as 'Digital Chat Station', who posted details on Weibo. Their claim aligns with growing chatter that Apple is preparing to make its most accessible iPhone look far more premium, even if some trade-offs remain unavoidable.

What the Latest Rumours Reveal About the iPhone 17e

Before diving in, keep in mind that every leak and whisper about the iPhone 17e remains speculative. As always, Apple guards its secrets tightly. Still, when rumours converge, they often paint a picture that feels close to the real deal.

Current reports hint at a familiar 6.1-inch OLED display, identical in size to the iPhone 16e. However, insiders say it will retain a 60 Hz refresh rate—no ProMotion here—suggesting Apple will use the same display panel found on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16.

Despite this, the potential addition of the Dynamic Island would significantly modernise its appearance. You can read more via MacRumors.

Design-wise, the 17e is expected to strike a balance between affordability and subtle refinement. Aluminium and glass construction, softened corners reminiscent of the iPhone 15, and continued IP68 water resistance could define the device's aesthetic. USB-C remains the port of choice, ensuring consistency across the range.

Will the iPhone 17e get the Dynamic Island?

This is the question that excites fans the most. Earlier reports from MacGasm suggest Apple's budget model could indeed sport the Dynamic Island. If that proves true, the 17e would mark the first time Apple integrates flagship-level design into a lower-tier device.

However, some analysts remain cautious, questioning whether Apple will risk raising production costs by doing so.

Either way, if Dynamic Island arrives on the iPhone 17e, it will instantly elevate its user experience. The feature merges notifications, calls, and live activity into an interactive hub, creating an immersive display feel that the classic 'notch' never quite achieved.

Power, Camera, and Everyday Performance

Under the sleek glass, the iPhone 17e is expected to carry Apple's A19 Bionic chip—the same processor found in the primary iPhone 17 lineup. Combined with 8 GB of RAM, performance should feel snappy and future-ready.

Users can expect Apple's latest AI-driven tools, including on-device Siri intelligence and faster photo processing.

On the rear, leaks indicate a 48-megapixel sensor—identical to the iPhone 16e—with 2× digital zoom and dependable modes like Night Mode and Smart HDR. Reports also mention a possible 18-megapixel front camera upgrade, although most credible sources suggest the familiar 12-megapixel setup will return. Either way, selfies and 4K video calls should remain impressive.

Battery life could improve thanks to efficiency gains from the A19 chip rather than a larger cell.

Apple will likely maintain current charging speeds—20 W via cable and 15 W wirelessly. There's mixed speculation about the return of MagSafe; some insiders doubt Apple will include it at this price tier.

🚨 Apple roadmap leak? 🚨



If this is true, the next 2 years will be awesome:

📱 iPhone 17e

📱 iPhone Air 2 & 3

📱 iPhone 18 / 18e / 18 Pro / Pro Max

📱 iPhone 20 Pro / Pro Max

📖 iPhone Fold & Fold 2



Do you think Apple will really go this crazy with launches? 👀 pic.twitter.com/TFpTp88B41 — Apple Club (@applesclubs) October 2, 2025

When to Expect the iPhone 17e and the Likely Price

Launch timing appears fairly settled: early 2026 looks likely, roughly a year after the iPhone 16e. February remains the common prediction, though some insiders tip a late spring release window.

Pricing is expected to mirror the previous model at around £490 ($599), maintaining Apple's 'affordable but not cheap' positioning. Should costs rise, a modest bump to £530 ($649) may occur, but anything beyond that risks overlapping the baseline iPhone 17.

Why the iPhone 17e Could Be Apple's Smartest Move Yet

For Apple, extending the Dynamic Island to a budget device could help unify its visual identity while attracting users who want flagship flair without the flagship price tag. With the A19 chip, iOS 26, and Apple's reliable build quality, the iPhone 17e could turn into the sleeper hit of 2026.

The iPhone 17e might not boast the Pro range's bells and whistles, but it carries something perhaps more important: balance. It promises a taste of Apple's innovation in an attainable form—one that more consumers can practically justify.