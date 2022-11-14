Still riding high on the success of the iPhone 14 series, Apple is reportedly prepping to unveil the iPhone 15 lineup next year. However, before taking the wraps off its next iPhone series models, the American tech giant will be launching the iPhone SE 4.

As expected, Apple is still mum on its plan to launch the fourth-generation iPhone SE anytime soon. Some reports claim the iPhone SE 4 is slated to go official in 2024.

Furthermore, the purported iPhone SE series device could pack the latest chipset. Also, it is tipped to come with more advanced cameras and offer a higher refresh rate than its predecessor.

On the downside, some reports suggest the iPhone SE 4 will sport a smaller display than the current-gen iPhone SE model. For those unaware, the iPhone SE 3 features a 4.7-inch LCD panel.

However, analyst Ross Young suggests the iPhone SE 4 could feature a 5.7-inch - 6.1-inch screen. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also claims the device could get a 6.1-inch display.

Under the hood, the iPhone SE 3 packs an Apple A15 Bionic chipset that also powers up the iPhone 13 series. Now, the iPhone SE 4 could get the latest A16 chip used in the current iPhone 14 series models.

The standard iPhone 15 is expected to pack the same A16 chip. Moreover, the iPhone SE 4 could get 5G support since the 5G connectivity will be used in many regions by 2024.

Notably, the existing iPhone SE 3 has 5G support. Moreover, the current-gen iPhone SE draws inspiration from the iPhone 8. In other words, it sports a 4.7-inch touchscreen and features a TouchID Home button.

The Apple iPhone SE 4, on the other hand, will retain the outward appearance of the iPhone XR, according to tipster Jon Prosser.

So, the iPhone SE 4 will have round edges. However, Apple is reportedly planning to eliminate TouchID in favour of an all-new authentication method.

Likewise, the iPhone SE 4 could mark the return of a notch to the SE lineup. This notch will house the selfie camera. Regrettably, it is still unclear whether this notch will accommodate the FaceID authentication as well.