Samsung has neither confirmed nor denied the speculations surrounding the highly anticipated Galaxy S23 series of smartphones. Nevertheless, with the rumour mill in full swing, key details about the upcoming Galaxy S23 lineup continue to pop up on the internet.

The Galaxy S23 series comprises the base Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones. Leaks about these purported handsets have been in abundance.

Now, a piece of vital information regarding the vanilla Galaxy S23 has surfaced online. A noted tipster claims the Korean smartphone giant plans to downgrade some of the vanilla Galaxy S23 features.

Apparently, Samsung plans to equip the standard Galaxy S23 with a lower-end haptic feedback motor. This downgrade is part of the company's cost-cutting strategies.

As a result, the Samsung Galaxy S23 might carry a more affordable price tag. If past leaks are anything to go by, the base variant will also feature thicker bezels.

According to leaker No name (@chunvn8888), Samsung could be gearing up to launch the vanilla Galaxy S23 with a downgraded vibration motor. In other words, the vibrations on the Galaxy S23 will be weaker than the Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

It is unclear whether Samsung will use similar cost-cutting measures for the other Galaxy S23 series smartphones. More details about this will probably surface online ahead of the Galaxy S23 series' rumoured 2023 launch.

If rumours making the rounds online turn out to be true, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will break cover in February next year. Also, these smartphones will be available in beige, black, green, and light pink colourways.

Moreover, leaked design renders suggest the Galaxy S23 will adopt the same design as the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The device appears to sport a slightly overhauled rear panel.

Under the hood, it will probably pack Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon flagship chipset. The Galaxy S23 could use a 3,900mAh battery to draw its juices. This cell will reportedly support 25W fast charging.

Furthermore, the Galaxy S23 will sport a 6.1-inch display that offers a full-HD+ resolution. Also, the leaked renders suggest the devices will feature flat displays and a radically redesigned rear panel.