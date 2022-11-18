Apple is prepping to update the iPhone SE lineup with an affordable iPhone SE 3 successor. Despite carrying a reasonable price tag, the new model will boast notable upgrades over its predecessor.

However, Apple is still mum on its plan to equip the alleged iPhone SE 4 model with premium iPhone-like features. Still, all sorts of rumours surrounding the alleged handset continue to surface online.

Apple iPhone SE 4 Rumour Roundup

Design

The third-gen iPhone SE draws inspiration from the iPhone 8 for its outward appearance. So, it sports the same 4.7-inch display with similar proportions.

This iPhone SE model retains the broad bezels and even has the Touch ID Home button. This is a sign that it is based on an older iPhone model.

However, the fourth iteration of the iPhone SE will break with this tradition. The iPhone SE 4 will reportedly adopt an all-display design that resembles premium iPhone models.

Apple will get rid of the Home button in favour of a more advanced verification method. According to tipster Jon Prosser, the iPhone SE‌ 4 could bear a striking resemblance to the 2018 ‌iPhone‌ XR.

To recap, the iPhone XR features a large notch, a smaller chin, and Face ID sensors. It has rounded edges rather than the flat edges that succeeding iPhone models have.

However, some reports claim the iPhone SE 4 will look like the iPhone 12, which has flat sides. This could be Apple's attempt to bring similar designs across the entire range of iPhones.

Display

While the latest iPhone models sport OLED displays, the iPhone SE has an LCD screen. So, it will be interesting to see whether the iPhone SE 4 will sport an LCD or OLED panel.

Some industry analysts claim Apple hasn't decided which display tech option it will use for the iPhone SE 4. Also, the American tech giant is reportedly looking for companies to supply 6.1-inch OLED and LCD panels.

The affordable iPhone SE series is likely to get an LCD panel to keep the costs down. Furthermore, the iPhone SE 3 successor is expected to feature a notch.

Apple might not bring Face ID and the TrueDepth camera system to the iPhone SE 4 when it debuts in 2024. Most iPhones are likely to come with Dynamic Island by then.

Performance & Hardware

The current iPhone SE packs the same A15 chip that powers the iPhone 13 series. So, the next iPhone SE model will probably use an older-generation chip as well.

Interestingly. the debut of the iPhone SE 4 might coincide with the arrival of the iPhone 16 series. The base iPhone 15 models will reportedly get the A16 chip found in the iPhone 14 Pro variants.

In other words, the iPhone SE 4 could come with the A16 Bionic chip. As a result, the device will support connectivity options such as Bluetooth 5.3, WiFi 6, and 5G.

Moreover, the iPhone SE 4 might ship with 4GB of RAM and offer 128GB of internal storage. However, the existing iPhone SE comes in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage configurations.

If the SE 4 turns out to be like the iPhone XR, it will use a 2,900mAh battery to draw its juices.

Camera

The SE 4 will reportedly have a single rear camera setup featuring a 12MP main sensor. Upfront, the device might house a 7MP shooter for capturing selfies and video calling.