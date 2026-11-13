Kai Cenat collected three trophies at the 2026 Streamer Awards, celebrating another successful year in online entertainment, but the ceremony's biggest honour went to fellow internet personality IShowSpeed.

The awards took place in Los Angeles on Thursday, 12 November 2026, with IShowSpeed securing Streamer of the Year for the third consecutive time. Cenat's victories recognised his influence, his ambitious Streamer University project and his collaboration with singer Tyla.

Kai Cenat Celebrates Three Major Victories

Cenat won the League of Their Own award, a category recognising creators whose work stands apart from conventional streaming formats.

His Streamer University project also secured Best Streamed Event, highlighting the popularity of an initiative that brought together online personalities for a campus-inspired experience.

KAI WINS "BEST STREAMED EVENT" WHICH IS A BACK TO BACK WIN 🏆 pic.twitter.com/tdoksiYFLJ — AMP (@AMPexclusive) November 13, 2026

The third victory came through Best Mainstream Collab, which recognised his collaboration with South African singer Tyla.

Together, the awards reflected Cenat's ability to attract audiences through different forms of entertainment, from large-scale productions to celebrity appearances.

His three wins spanned an individual award, a streamed event and a collaboration with a mainstream musician. Cenat entered the ceremony with four nominations, placing him among the event's most frequently recognised creators.

IShowSpeed Makes Streamer Awards History

Despite Cenat's impressive showing, IShowSpeed claimed the night's headline prize, winning Streamer of the Year for the third successive ceremony.

The American content creator previously secured the award in 2024 and 2025, making his latest victory an unprecedented streak in the category.

He defeated fellow nominees CaseOh, Joe Bartolozzi, Jynxzi and Stable Ronaldo to retain the title.

IShowSpeed also won Best IRL Streamer and Best Streamed Series for his World Cup Tour, bringing his total to three awards.

His success reflected a year in which international travel, public appearances and football-related broadcasts remained central to his online identity.

The result further established his position among the most prominent figures in livestreaming, where creators increasingly reach audiences across multiple countries and platforms.

Two Streaming Giants Share the Spotlight

Although their achievements were inevitably compared, Cenat and IShowSpeed competed in different categories for most of the evening.

Notably, Cenat was not nominated for Streamer of the Year in 2026, meaning IShowSpeed's victory did not come at his direct expense.

Cenat had previously won the top honour at the 2023 and early 2024 ceremonies, becoming one of the award show's most decorated personalities.

The latest results highlighted different approaches to attracting audiences. Cenat received recognition for collaborative productions and events, while IShowSpeed's honours included individual broadcasting and an international series.

Other winners included Jynxzi, who secured Gamer of the Year, and CaseOh, who received Best Variety Streamer.

Hosted by QTCinderella and Caroline Kwan, the annual ceremony celebrated creators across gaming, entertainment, lifestyle and other streaming categories.

For Cenat, three victories offered further recognition of his expanding creative projects. For IShowSpeed, a third consecutive Streamer of the Year trophy marked a historic achievement.

Together, they collected six awards across categories recognising individual creators, collaborations, live events and streamed series.

Their achievements also underline the growing commercial influence of livestreaming, where creators increasingly compete with traditional celebrities for global attention.